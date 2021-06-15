Higher education students in the 34th District of Texas will soon have access to $184 million.
U.S. Congressman Filemon Vela announced the emergency funding for colleges, universities and students under the American Rescue Plan.
The funding will help local institutions support students following the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. At least half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness and other hardship.
The American Rescue Plan provided $36 billion for nearly 3,500 public and private, nonprofit colleges and universities nationwide.
“Ensuring that students in the 34th District of Texas have access to the resources and tools they need to be successful as they pursue a higher education is critical, especially following the devastating impacts of the pandemic,” said Rep. Vela. “The American Rescue Plan makes a historic investment that will secure the future of our institutions and provide struggling students with urgent relief that will allow them to stay on track and complete their education.”
The colleges and universities in South Texas receiving funding under the American Rescue Plan include Coastal Bend College: $8,677,507, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley: $101,411,829, Texas A&M University- Kingsville: $21,353,896, Texas Southmost College: $15,436,694, Texas State Technical College: $37,633,773.
Students should contact their institutions for more information about how they can apply for an emergency grant.
The American Rescue Plan included almost $3 billion in additional funding, which will be distributed at a later date.
The additional funding was set aside for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs), Minority-Serving Institutions and other under-resourced institutions.
