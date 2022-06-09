As summer rolls around, some children and teens will be on their own or out with friends while their parents work. Mickie Treviño, the owner of Angel Care Ambulance Services, is offering life saving skills classes to children and teens between the ages of 7 and 17 so they may be prepared should an accident happen.
Treviño’s next class will be on June 8. There is already a waiting list of 70 kids for her classes. However, Treviño teaches 20 kids per class so she can focus on hands-on experience.
During her class, Treviño will teach her students:
• CPR for adults, children and infants.
• The Heimlich maneuver for adults, children and infants
• Automated external defibrillator use.
• Stop the Bleed, presented by Captain Ryan Treviño and Colton Rodriguez with the BISD Police Department along with Rob Reyes with the Beeville Fire Department.
• Water safety.
• Hands on bandage skills including fractured limbs, arterial bleeding, puncture wounds and drowning.
“A lot of the parents are still off going to school, and I myself being a parent, worries me,” said Treviño. “Being an EMT, I don’t want to see the outcome of these accidents. ... It really does take a toll on a person. What I’m doing is preventative measures.”
Treviño’s class is free to attend, as she does not wish to make any money off of these classes.
“I want the kids to be safe,” said Treviño. “I want the parents to be at peace ... just knowing that I taught them well with all these skills.”
Although the next class is on June 8, Treviño has not put together a concrete timeline for the rest of her classes. However she does expect them to be in the first few weeks of June.
Treviño has been offering these sorts of classes for over six years. As time passes, she has added new subjects to her life saving skills classes so children can be fully prepared.
“I’m hoping to have 1,000 more kiddos to teach,” said Treviño. “It’s something that never gets old. It’s something that you can always use and reuse if anything is to occur. I’m really lucky to have other departments who feel the same way that I do when it comes to our kids of Bee County.”
During her many years teaching this class, Treviño has taught close to 1,000 children in Bee County and surrounding counties. While she has not heard of any child needing to use the skills they’ve learned, a fact that Treviño is thankful for, she is happy to at least give them the knowledge they need.
Parents can put their kids on the waitlist by contacting Angel Care at 361-358-6472.
