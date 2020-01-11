Sunday blazes keep firefighters busy

BEEVILLE – A pair of fires late Sunday afternoon are a reminder of how dire dry conditions are becoming.
Beeville Fire Department Chief Bill Burris said that at 4 p.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to U.S. 181 where nine different fires were burning on the side of the highway. Approximately 50 acres were scorched before the flames were extinguished, he said.
Then at 5:20 p.m., firefighters from Beeville, Papalote, Skidmore and Tynan responded to the 400 block of East Sarah Street in Beeville for a fire that started between two houses. Burris said the flames ignited the back porch, and the attic of an abandoned house at 401 E. Sarah St. No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Burris said Bee County is not currently under a declared burn ban. However, that could change if current dry conditions continue. He said that the northern areas of the county near Pawnee are the driest.
The Keech-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) measures surface moisture on scale of 0-800 – with 800 indicating exceptional drought. Bee County’s KBDI mean Monday was 478. The area near Pawnee registered at 620 while the southernmost reaches of the county were at just 275.
Despite this, Burris urged caution.
“Be careful when burning,” he said. “If it’s a controlled fire, call it in, and have a water source nearby.”
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5220, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.