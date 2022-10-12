The Bee Development Authority, along with its partners, the Bee Area Partnership, Bee County, the city of Beeville and Coastal Bend College announced its latest business to sign a deal to come to Beeville during the Sept. 28 Rotary Club meeting.
Neo Industries is now joining Triga Fire Solutions, Bedrock Truck Beds, Starbucks, Bear Solutions and Spino Dumpster Rentals as one of several businesses to be drawn to the county by the Bee Area Partnership. Previously referred to as Operation Super Supplier by the Bee Area Partnership, Neo Industries is a critical supplier for Steel Dynamic’ new facility in Sinton. Neo Industries will provide hard chrome plating and electro discharge texturing services on the work rolls which flatten the rolled steel. According to a press release provided at the meeting, Neo Industries already provides services to the Steel Dynamics Steel mill in Terre Haute, IN.
This new building will build products for the Sinton facility only. Neo Industries expects to have more customers reach out to the company, including Tesla.
A groundbreaking ceremony is expected to be held within two months.
Due to the size of hte work rolls and the quick turnaround time required for mill opoerations, it is necessary for Neo to be located near the customer to keep logisitcs costs reasonable. We chose Bee County for this reason and because of its central location in South Texas. Bee County strategically posiions Neo to provide our services to potentil new customers located in the Coastal Bend Area, the RIo Grande Valley and Nothern Mexico.”
The Bee Area Partnership worked closely with the Bee Development Authority along with county and city elected officials to bring Neo Industries to the county. Neo Industries will be setting up at the Chase Field Industrial and AIrport Complex.
I am pleased to announce the BDA will be constructing a 17,192 square foot build to suit facility for Neo Industries and Neo has signed a 10 year lease.”
According to the statement from the Bee Area Partnership, Neo Industries will be looking to hire truck drivers, machine and crane operations, general laborers, forklift operators and machine programers.
The announcement received a standing ovation from the Rotarians present at the meeting. The projects that the Bee Area Partnership has been the subject of speculation amongst members of the community, including the Beeville City Council. The ongoing projects that the Bee Area Partnership work toward completing are referred to by codename, keeping the company confidential until a deal is officially signed.
Bee Area Partnership CEO and President Randy Seitz is excited for the attention Neo Industries will bring to the area. Seitz hopes that the professionalism, dedication and enthusiasm shown during the project will draw in new companies and leads.
Chairman of BDA Board Aloando Vasquez is thankful for the opportunity to show the assets that Beeville and Bee County has. He is also confident that this will create increased interest in the area from businesses.
“There’s a lot of positives that people are looking for when they are looking to invest in our community.”
The new jobs that Neo Industries will create will likely draw in new workers from out of town, according to Vasquez and Seitz. One of the next projects that Vasquez hopes to see is a homebuilding project to attract new workers to the area.
