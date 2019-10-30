Supporters march to polls as school bond goes for vote

BEEVILLE – Early voting began this week as 90 voters headed to the polls this past Monday.
On the ballot is whether the Beeville school district will receive the $37.9 million requested for a new elementary school.
“Comparing this to the 2017 Constitutional Amendment Election, it is an excellent turnout,” said Laura Warnix, election administrator. “In 2017, we had a total of 48 for the two-week early voting period.
“I do believe the higher turnout is due to the Beeville ISD bond election. As of noon today (Tuesday), we have had an additional 45 votes.”
On Monday morning, about a dozen proponents of this bond marched from the John Galloway building to the election administration office across from the courthouse to cast their affirming vote.
The school district is seeking this money to build a consolidated elementary school, closing down its two current buildings (R.A. Hall and FMC) and moving staff to the new school.
Richie Mendoza, who is heading this effort to get the bond passed, said that the new school is needed because the current buildings are outdated.
“It is both an obligation and a privilege to provide our children with the opportunities necessary to succeed in life,” Mendoza said. “Education and safety are two of the greatest gifts we can provide for them.
“By voting for the BISD bond referendum, we can provide our children with an appropriate learning atmosphere and provide the most secure campus possible.
“Their future and safety must be made our priority.”
Also on the ballot are 10 state constitutional amendments.
The most prominent proposition is whether the state can charge an income tax.
Passage of this, designated Proposition 4, will make it more difficult for lawmakers to enact a personal income tax, requiring support from two-thirds of the House and Senate and a majority of Texas voters.
Other propositions are:
• Proposition 1 – Permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time;
• Proposition 2 –Enabling the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) to issue up to $200 million in general obligation bonds for water and wastewater infrastructure projects in flood-damaged areas that are economically distressed;
• Proposition 3 – Authorizing the Texas Legislature to provide for temporary property tax exemptions on properties damaged in disasters;
• Proposition 5 – Dedicating revenue from existing state sales taxes on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality and history;
• Proposition 6 – Authorizing the Legislature to increase the bonding authority of the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) from $3 billion to $6 billion;
• Proposition 7 – Allowing increased distributions by state agencies and boards to the Available School Fund, which provides classroom materials and funding for Texas schools;
• Proposition 8 –Providing for the creation of a flood infrastructure fund that the TWDB could use to finance drainage, flood mitigation and flood control projects in areas impacted by disasters;
• Proposition 9 – Authorizing the Legislature to exempt precious metals held in an official depository from property taxes; and,
• Proposition 10 – Allowing former handlers or qualified caretakers to adopt retired law enforcement animals without being assessed a fee.
Early voting continues now until Nov. 1. All early voting is held at the Elections Administration Office at 107. S. St. Mary’s St. in downtown Beeville.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221, or at media@mySouTex.com.