Table set for anyone needing food

BEEVILLE – During these uncertain times, a local business is striving to fill in the gaps for those who are finding it difficult to put food on the table.
After a friend showed her a sharing table established by the city of Kenedy, Angel Care Ambulance Service co-owner Mickie Ochoa thought she could bring a similar concept to Beeville. Anyone can visit Angel Care at 1105 W. Corpus Christi St. and pick up a bag of food they need.
“If they’re coming over here asking for food, we’re not turning anyone away,” she said.
Ochoa said they also will deliver food to elderly residents unable to leave their homes.
The table has stayed supplied thanks to the generosity of area residents who have donated food and cash, she said. Additional donations are always welcomed. Some of the most requested items include baby formula, baby wipes, toilet paper and personal hygiene products.
“Those who are coming, a majority of them have lost their jobs, and both mom and dad are home with the kids,” Ochoa said. “We do hear their stories, and it breaks our hearts.”
In addition to food, she said those with critical needs are given referrals for various services that assist with food, shelter and other needs.
“My main thing is reaching people who can’t make ends meet,” Ochoa said. “People have reached out to me giving me addresses for people who they know are in need of food, and we’ll deliver to them.”
For more information, call Ochoa at 361-358-6472.