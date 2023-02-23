David Trevino, Jr. takes his joy from providing people the best meal of their lives.
“The passion of barbecue is one of the most peaceful and stressless things in my life,” said Trevino. “The passion is actually seeing you put your skill and your experience and what you’re born with as a talent. ... You put that into the meat and see the smiling faces of the customers ... That’s the best end of it all, when you get that feedback from your customers that say ‘man, that was the best meat I’ve ever tasted.’”
Trevino, 37, has been barbecuing since he was 13. He started learning how to stick burn and smoke meat with mesquite and now he’s pouring that love of barbecuing and smoking into his new restaurant: the Lonestar Smokinn, opening in Taft this February.
This new restaurant will be located in the old 181 Diner building located at 1000 Hwy 181. Originally, Trevino operated his barbecue business out of a food truck near Orange Grove. However, he later made the decision to open a permanent restaurant closer to his home.
Trevino’s barbecue process is time-intensive, and every part matters, from the weathering of the mesquite to the soaking of the sauce.
“What I do is I do a simple open cider that’s actually put into my five buckets to soak in for a couple days,” said Trevino. “Then I set it out for five to seven days to let it sun dry and let it cure over. Then that’s when I start smoking the meat. Then we baste it ... as it goes.”
Trevino will be serving all kinds of barbecued food, including brisket, chicken wings, sausage and even Texas twinkies – jalapenos stuffed with smoked brisket and cheese.
According to Trevino, the restaurant is going to be a place for the community to gather. He plans to have an open mic night every Saturday for people to tell jokes or sing. Trevino even plans to have Houston singer Alicia La Guera perform. La Guera sings country and tejano music.
“We are going to bring in cornhole tournaments,” said Trevino. “I’m aiming in springtime to do a cookoff tournament with other barbecue joints around the area., see if they want to be a part of that.”
Additionally, Trevino plans to host game day events for the Super Bowl and boxing events. He has large televisions mounted to the walls for patrons to enjoy their favorite sport. Trevino will include a kids menu as well.
“It’s more of a family thing where you can bring the kids and enjoy the place,” said Trevino.
Trevino is still putting the finishing touches on the restaurant and has no concrete opening date, however he plans to have it open before the end of February.