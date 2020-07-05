Taft principal headed to Skidmore-Tynan

SKIDMORE – The board of trustees for the Skidmore-Tynan Independent School District has chosen a new principal for Skidmore-Tynan High School.
After nearly an hour in executive session, the board reconvened and voted unanimously June 22 to enter into a probationary contract with Matthew Lohse, who currently is the principal at Taft High School. S-TISD’s interim Superintendent Sherry Myers said Lohse was one of 15 who applied for the position.
Myers said it was not yet known when Lohse would start in his new position. She said she first must meet with him and formally offer him the job.
According to State Board of Educator Certification website, Lohse first started his career as an educator in Texas in 2005. In addition to being certified as an early childhood through 12th-grade principal since 2018, Lohse is credentialed as a generalist for early childhood through eighth grade. He also is certified to teach eighth-grade through 12th-grade social studies and has a supplemental certification to teach English as a Second Language courses for all grades.
In other business, the board approved revisions to the 2020-21 school calendar. The situation surrounding when students and teachers will make a return to classrooms continues to evolve, and Myers said at the meeting she was waiting to hear what additional guidance Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath had for districts when he was set to hold a virtual meeting with superintendents June 23.
The current plan at S-TISD is for students’ first day of school to be Aug. 13. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Ashworth said the calendar also allows for 10 days at the end of the year – May 27 to June 10, 2021, in case school is closed for more than the 10 days already built in.
“Otherwise, the students’ last day is May 26, and graduation is May 28,” she said. “We also have an alternate graduation date of June 11.”
Myers added, “Any day, things could change. That’s why we put all these protocols in place.”
