Taking care of the border is county business now

The Bee County Sheriff’s Office received over $255,000 through Operation Stonegarden and Operation Border Star grants this year to help reduce border-related criminal activity in Texas.
BCSO currently has 14 deputies who have been working overtime in hopes to disrupt and deter operations of gang and cartel criminal organizations.
“All this is on their time off,” said Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones. “That means they’re sacrificing their time with their families to work and secure the county. We only have two regular deputies out per shift. So anytime these guys come to work it helps a lot. It’s a force multiplier.”
Since April, the BCSO has logged over 1,800 hours and 20,007 miles.
“Bee County has 2,500 miles of road,” said Jones. “That’s a lot for two deputies. We work directly with Live Oak and Goliad and other federal agencies for intelligence. This helps to shift our patrol methods and get out where they are coming through.”
When Chief Jones refers to “they” he means the growing number of persons attempting entry along the southwest border.
According to the June 2021 Customs and Border Protection operational update released on July 16, CBP encountered 188,829 persons.
In June, CBP expelled 104,907 individuals under Title 42. The policy was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and allows the expulsion of undocumented immigrants due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Activist groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union have sued the Biden administration over the use of the public health policy.
A lawsuit filed on July 1, by ICE agents and Texas sheriffs and counties – including Sheriff Emmett Shelton of McMullen County, Sheriff Larry Busby of Live Oak County and Sheriff Roy Boyd of Goliad County – accuses the Biden Administration of “violating federal statutes that require certain illegal aliens to be detained and removed from the US.”
“Back in 2007 and 2008 things were really bad,” said Jones. “We had five to six bailouts a night and would find bodies in the brush. We’re just not seeing that activity right now. We do assist surrounding counties with bailouts that come through (US Highway) 59, but these are not our pursuits.”
From April through July, BCSO has made over 920 traffic stops and issued 914 warnings while working under the grants.
During those four months, Bee County deputies have issued a total of eight citations, made 19 arrests, recovered one vehicle and turned over 15 undocumented immigrants to border patrol.
In comparison, from Aug. 1 through Aug. 23, the George West Police Department, logged in 251 patrol hours, 2,087 miles and responded to 17 calls for border related activity. GWPD made 240 traffic stops and issued 56 citations, 215 warnings, made two arrests, and conducted 12 vehicle searches.
GWPD Sgt. Nathaniel Valverde said the department also submitted seven Border Incident Assessment Reports. The BRIAR reports are submitted to the Coastal Bend Joint Operations and Intelligence Center from each department for intelligence purposes and assist with interagency operations.
Valverde said three of the seven reports were for vehicle pursuits/stolen vehicle recovery initiated by GWPD, another two were for pursuits initiated by Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety, and the final two were for fugitive arrests.
Farther down south, McMullen County Sheriff Emmett Shelton said his department continues to work hard every day to keep his community safe.
Under Stonegarden time for the month of July only, MCSO logged 4,055 miles and detained 36 undocumented immigrants. McMullen deputies had four pursuits, and four arrests and recovered two vehicles. July totals also included 66 stops, with 17 violations and 46 warnings and 40 searches.
Deputies on regular time also detained 44 undocumented immigrants and had 30 escapes in the month of July alone.
On Aug. 19, two men who were arrested by the BCSO, Mauren Martinez and Augustin Velasquez, had pre-trial hearings in the 156th Judicial District Court in Bee County for multiple counts of smuggling of persons, a third-degree felony.
A jury trial date was set for Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. and both men appear to have defense attorneys assigned by the Texas RioGrande Legal Aid office, which is the state’s largest provider of free legal services.
“The high number of vehicle stops and warnings are predominately due to the deputies keeping track of the traffic coming through our county,” said Jones. “The stop may not have warranted a citation or arrest, but our deputies are busy and they’re out there on the highways and backyards of our county looking for anything suspicious.”
The county, Jones confirmed, also purchased vehicles and equipment with the grant to help with operational efforts.
