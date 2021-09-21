When Taytum Guzman was growing up, he found a father figure in then-Calallen band director Craig Ewing.
He grew to see Ewing as something of a “step-dad”, and that relationship never wavered as Guzman gallivanted from one school to the next during an extended collegiate experience.
So when Ewing, as the director of the Beeville Mighty Trojan Band, needed a percussion specialist, he called on his “step-son.”
Now, the son has succeeded the father.
Guzman is in his first year as the director of the Mighty Trojan Band, replacing Ewing, who left Beeville after two years atop the program to entire retirement for a second time.
“I was a little apprehensive at first,” Guzman said about taking over as the band director after just one year as an assistant director under Ewing. “I’ve never done anything like that in the past as a head director, but I’ve had over 15 to 20 years experiencing watching other people.
“Filling these shoes with what Craig had done was a little bit intimidating.”
It didn’t take Guzman long to realize that he had found his purpose.
“As soon as I took the reins, I fell in love,” the 28-year-old Calallen High alumnus said.
“It’s been a huge learning curve for me, but I think this is really what is for me,” he continued. “I enjoy working with kids and just watching them grow – that’s one of my biggest things.”
Guzman starred in the percussion section for Ewing at Calellen before heading off to the University of North Texas on a full scholarship.
He later transferred to Texas State University, then ended up at the University of Texas at Arlington, where he changed his major to psychology.
While his major had changed, music was never out of the picture. He taught private lessons and also had a paraprofessional position teaching music while he worked through the psychology program at UT-Arlington, where he ultimately earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in music.
Music might have been a minor on paper, but it was still the major in Guzman’s heart and mind.
“Music is really what made me happy,” he said. “At that time, I couldn’t really imagine doing anything else. Where I kind of gained some insight into mental perspective and things like that, I think my heart was still in music.”
Not long after he landed his first music position at Ennis ISD, Ewing came calling.
“‘I’ll check Beeville out,’” he said he told Ewing when his mentor rang his phone.
“So I kind of had my eyes on Beeville for a good nine months. ... Once I got to Beeville, I realized that everybody down here is like the people from home. The atmosphere and the community is a whole lot my speed. I like the small-town feel.”
That small-town feel, Guzman said, allows him to build sincere, personal relationships with his students.
“I feel like I can connect with people a whole lot more.”
Those relationships, he said, are the key to happiness.
He said he’s “more laid back” than his predecessor, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t driven to succeed and driven to see his students succeed.
“I can be very driven in terms of competition,” he said, “but at the same time, I’m very aware of the social dynamics between the kids and how they interact with each other and how they interact with the staff.”
The music is the most important thing, he said.
“I understand that there’s that competitive nature and aspect of it, but I also make sure that the music is our primary focus,” he said. “We do march, but it’s only for part of the year. We play our instrument 100% of the year.”
He said that seeing his students succeed is what he loves the most.
“I really enjoy watching kids grow and seeing the looks on their faces whenever they are proud of themselves,” he said. “I love to see kids succeed.”
That is something he can see himself doing in Beeville for many years.
“I would love to be here until retirement,” said Guzman. “There’s a lot of band directors who are out there to use programs as stepping stones to work their way up the ladder. ... I love being in the small town community closer to home.
“... I’d like to be here as long as I possibly can.”
That will give him plenty of time to develop the things that he says are the definitions of success.
“Success to me is establishing that culture of competition and always leaning forward toward what the next thing is,” Guzman said. “And then, the mindset. I would feel like we succeeded if, maybe they’re not the best players, but in their mind, they know exactly what they need to do and are always pushing toward the next level.”
