In December 1999, Sylvia Puentes had a heart attack.
She survived, only to be faced with a new dilemma of paying for her new medications that she could not afford.
“We had two kids, and I wasn’t working, and I didn’t have insurance,” said Puentes. “I didn’t know what to do. It literally came down to choosing whether to buy groceries or buy my medication. My kids always came first, and my health suffered, until I found this program.”
Today, Puentes serves at the executive director of Open Arms and Thankful Hearts (OATH), also known as Citizens Promoting Medical Excellence, a medication access program, which helps patients who cannot afford name brand prescription medications and are living on a fixed income or considered low-to-moderate income.
The program is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that relies solely on grants and donations and does not receive state or federal funds.
“We are so grateful for everything Bee and Live Oak counties and the Barnhart grant gives us,” said Puentes. “Without their support we wouldn’t be able to do this. This year we received another grant from United Way of the Coastal Bend and were able to help even more people during these tough times.”
The funds from United Way were specifically designated for people greatly affected by the pandemic and winter storm. Puentes recently announced that those funds have been exhausted and are no longer available as of July 29.
The OATH program currently receives a total of $25,000 from the Joe Barnhart Foundation, $20,000 from Bee County and $6,000 from Live Oak County.
The funds help keep the program open which includes operational expenses and employment of Puentes and patient advocate Beatrice Pena.
Both Puentes and Pena began as volunteers 22 years ago when the program was founded by Jeannie Hodgekiss and Caryle Kruger, who is currently the board president.
Hodgekiss and Kruger and eventually Pena met through volunteer and community outreach efforts. Their dedication to those in need of medical assistance blossomed into OATH to help patients with screening, appointments and applications.
“I wanted to do something for my community,” said Pena. “I really enjoy being here by God’s grace, and I feel this is where I need to be. I’m able to help others and practice my faith.”
The program has accessed more than $76 million dollars of free medications for clients through more than 475 programs and 2,500 medications available.
“We help anywhere from 100 to 300 clients a year,” said Puentes. “There are programs that are not publicized outside of doctors’ offices that help patients with medication depending on their income. We can only help with medications for heart issues, cancer or diabetes. We cannot help with pain medications.”
The OATH program serves as a “middleman” for people who may feel lost or overwhelmed with medication costs. Advocates step in to guide patients with the application process in person or over the phone, including sending packages to companies and keeping records.
“Companies will reject patients if a doctor signs on the wrong line or they accidentally left something blank,” said Puente. “It’s very time consuming and frustrating for our clients who need their medication. We are here for you. We send everything certified mail; we call to check on the progress; if there’s a problem we take care of it.
“Most clients start receiving their medications about three months later. These people are struggling to make ends meet as it is and cannot afford expensive medications.”
Funds from the United Way allowed OATH to help even more people this year.
“We do have an emergency fund that we share with the Vineyard, but it’s very limited,” said Puentes. “Sometimes we have patients come straight here after the emergency room and are in desperate need of assistance for their medications. We would love to help everyone, but unfortunately, our funding is limited so we will help with the process and getting what you qualify for.”
OATH advocates have attended health fairs in San Patricio, Refugio and McMullen counties and are available to help clients nationwide.
For more information call 361-343-6621.
•arivera@mysoutex.com•