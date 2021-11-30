Student attendance was a recurring theme at the monthly regular meeting of the Beeville Independent School District board of trustees.
All five of the district’s campus principals presented their attendance numbers during presentations to the board, and also included the topic as part of their campus goals during separate presentations on each of their campus improvement plans.
Hampton-Moreno-Dugat Early Childhood Center Principal Annette Sanchez, R.A. Hall Elementary School Principal Belinda Aguirre, Fadden-McKeown-Chambliss Elementary School Principal Heather Vasquez and Moreno Junior High Principal Jaime Rodriguez all detailed attendance figures that hovered around the 92% mark for the month of October, while A.C. Jones High School Principal Guadalupe Martinez told the board that the high school had an attendance rate of slightly below 90% in October.
All of the figures fell below the district’s goal of 95%, but all of the rates were increases from the September averages.
Each principal’s presentation was part of the learning and innovation update, which included information about each campus’ academic performance, intervention plans and parental involvement.
Following Martinez’s presentation to the board, President Orlando Vasquez broached the subject of adding truancy officers and how boosting enrollment at the district could offset the cost of those hirings.
He started the conversation by asking Dela Castillo, the district’s chief financial officer, how much money the district stands to gain from a 1% increase in enrollment, which equates to about 30 additional students.
Castillo explained that, as part of the school finance bill known as House Bill 3 passed by the 86th Texas Legislature in 2019, the district would receive $6,160 for each student from the Texas Education Agency, meaning the additional enrollment would add $184,800 to the district’s coffers.
That additional money, Vasquez said, would offset the cost of hiring additional personnel whose sole focus would be on eliminating truancy in the district and would alleviate some of the load on teachers and administrators.
Superintendent Travis Fanning said he agreed with Vasquez on the idea of adding those positions, and added that the district has been working on expanding parental involvement, which he is hoping will help with the problem as well.
He also added that it has become increasingly difficult to hold parents accountable for truancy, yielding the floor to BISD Police Department Chief Art Gamez.
The chief explained that, because of changes to state law, parents receive only a citation for truancy and can only be cited a limited number of times per year.
“It’s hard to hold parents accountable on the criminal side,” Gamez told the board.
All five of the district principals included boosting attendance as one of their goals in their campus improvement plans, which were presented as part of Item 9E on the board’s list of action items.
After hearing from the principals, the board unanimously approved the district and campus improvement plans.
Following another presentation from Castillo regarding the district’s tax roll submission, Fanning announced that, thanks in part to the $150 vaccine bonus offered by BISD, approximately 70% of the district’s employees are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
In other business, the district:
• Disapproved by resolution a proposed budget amendment from the Bee County Appraisal District that would allow BCAD to retain existing surplus revenue – a portion of which belongs to BISD – to commit to BCAD’s reserve fund for unexpected expenses.
• Approved a change to the CDA Investment Authority policy to correct a typographical error.
• Approved splitting the district’s votes equally among the 10 members of the Bee County Appraisal District’s board of directors.
• Approved the district’s 2021 tax roll submission
