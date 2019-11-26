Taste of knowledge

BEEVILLE – St. Philip’s Episcopal School students are cooking up something new.
On Mondays, for the past three weeks, these students are learning not only to cook, but how to use fresh ingredients in their making of salads, pizzas and other child-friendly meals.
“It is to teach these kids where sustainable, nutritious food comes from,” said Dhaval Patel, owner of the Coffee Barrel. “I want these kids to understand where their food comes from.”
Earlier, the students made pizzas, rolling the dough themselves and then selecting their fresh cheeses, herbs, vegetables and meats for the topping.
“They are getting their hands dirty,” Patel said.
Alan Lenz, who heads St. Philip’s, was there for the classes at the school helping teach these youngsters.
“We want them to appreciate what it means to make a meal,” he said. “These kids are trying things they normally would not try.
“They are much more likely to try something they had a hand in making.”
And that goes for the caprese salad they made that first afternoon.
“They didn’t all like it,” Lenz said. “But they tried it.”
The three-week course was initially going to be for 10 students.
But demand was high and when 17 signed up, they didn’t want to tell anyone no.
“What makes this uncommon around here is it gives kids the chance to grow the ingredients in a garden and then actually use it,” Lenz said.
Many of the herbs and vegetables are picked from the Coffee Barrel’s community garden, which the students have helped plant and maintain.
Lenz says he would like to take what they are doing at the Coffee Barrel and grow it further at the school.
“I would like to see a full garden back here,” he said.
Week one, the children made caprese salad which includes fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and tomatoes paired with a mint Italian creme soda.
Week two was pizza with a pumpkin spice and fruit Italian creme soda pairing.
“It is about getting these kids to think outside of their comfort zone of what a pizza should be,” he said.
Patel hopes the excitement these kids have will spread to their parents as they tell of using the fresh ingredients over prepackaged food.
More classes are to come, Patel said as be plans to expand this program to other schools in the county.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221, or at media@mySouTex.com.