Tax office lobby closes

In light of an executive order and a declaration issued by the state and in an attempt to help reduce public contact to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19, the Bee County Tax Office has closed its lobby to the general public through April 3.
The office closure will be extended, if ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott, based on the status of COVID-19.
“It is my desire to provide customer service while protecting my staff and the public during this unprecedented event,” said Linda Bridge, county tax assessor/collector. “Hopefully through the aggressive measures that have been implemented by Gov. Abbott, we will see a significant decrease in the spread of this disease and an end to these measures soon.”
The office drive-thru window will remain open during the time the lobby is closed.
The drive-thru window hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
All transactions will be accepted at the drive-thru window.
To minimize the long lines that may occur, customers should take advantage of one of the following payment options:
• Mail in registration renewals and tax payments to:
Bee County Tax Office
P.O. Box 1900
Beeville, TX 78104
• Process Motor Vehicle Registration Renewal online at TXDMV.GOV
• Process Tax Payments online at www.texasonlinerecords.com/
• Utilize the drop box located in drive-thru to drop off tax payments. No cash is allowed with drop off payments. This may be used after hours.
Bridge is asking the public to remember that Abbott has granted a 60 day temporary extension starting March 16 for the following items:
• Initial registration
• Renewal of registration
• Renewal of a permanent disabled parking placard
• Expired 30 day temporary permit
• No requirement for title applications to be submitted within a specific time removing penalty and interest for occurring.
With the above action taken, most transactions for the motoring public can be postponed until the COVID-19 spread has been minimized.
To manage the drive-thru traffic, the Harrison Street entrance will be closed and access to the drive-thru will be from the Highway 59 entrance only.
Bridge said her office will continue to process dealership transactions and title company tax certificate’s and will notify each one of the process to continue this service. The office is also available by phone and email.