Tax rate unchanged in BISD

BEEVILLE – The state is recognizing Beeville ISD for their financial handling of district funds.
“Educating the children of Beeville is the most important responsibility of our community, and our financial practices reflect that commitment,” said Dr. Marc Puig, Beeville superintendent. “Earning a 100 percent on Texas Education Agency’s Financial Integrity Rating System is a testament to our sound fiscal management practices.
“This superb TEA financial report card coupled with our exceptional annual fiscal audits are tangible signals of trust, transparency and accountability.”
Beeville is the only kindergarten through 12th grade school district in Bee County with a perfect TEA fiscal rating.
“The BISD school board places a premium on academic return on investment, linking financial health directly to student outcomes and added value,” Puig said. “So, when it comes to managing taxpayer dollars, we strive to be strategic rather than transactional.
“We remain happy but not satisfied, chasing excellence in the way we do business for our teachers, students, staff and taxpayers. The best is yet to be.”
Just recently, the district passed its budget for the upcoming year with a tax rate, $1.2054 per $100 property valuation, that has remained unchanged in five years.
“Investing heavily in our teachers and staff is the best business decision we can make as a district,” Puig said. “Over the last three years, we’ve increased teacher salaries by 20 percent on average, and raised the starting teacher salary by 25 percent ($10,000).
This is being done without a tax increase.
“This year’s salary investment is also bold, including a $4,200 raise for teachers with six years of experience, equivalent to eight percent of the midpoint salary; and teachers with less than six years of experience received a $3,700 salary increase, equivalent to seven percent of the midpoint salary,” Puig said.
“Counselors, librarians and registered nurses also received a seven percent increase on the midpoint salary.”
All of this is being done without dipping into the district’s reserve funds either.
“Our governing team remains ridiculously strategic with reserve funds, ensuring every expenditure aligns directly with district priorities such as expanding learning opportunities, safety enhancements and facility improvement,” Puig said. “Salary increases were made possible with the passage of House Bill 3.
“House Bill 3 fundamentally transforms the way Texas invests in teacher and students.
“This bill puts into motion approximately $9 billion in state funding over the next two years; and includes a series of reallocations that prioritize resources toward students with the highest needs.”