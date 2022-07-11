The city of Beeville, once again, received multiple notifications from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) as announced during a regular City Council meeting on June 28. These new citations reference inspection citations at the Moore Street Wastewater Treatment Plant and total trihalomethanes in the water system.
Trihalomethanes are a potentially toxic byproduct that results from a reaction between chlorine and organic matter in water. At high levels, trihalomethanes have been associated with negative health effects such as cancer.
Beeville was previously cited in December for a high level of total trihalomethanes in the city’s water system. These new citations add to the 46 TCEQ violations the city has received, 19 of those citations impacted water quality.
The previous citations for the total trihalomethanes in the water system were based on a running quarterly average. This last quarter missed the mark by .0015 milligrams per liter. The maximum amount of total trihalomethanes is .080 milligrams per liter.
“We are required to take water samples everyday at seven different locations throughout our system,” said John Benson, the city manager. “It’s a running quarterly average.”
According to Benson, the previous total trihalomethane citations were due to the Chase Fields water wells coming online. The new water running in the system required city workers to re-evaluate where and how often they should flush the system.
Public notice was sent out and chemical pumps were issued upgrades to fix the issue. The new pump will continuously pump chlorine and other chemicals in the water during the treatment process instead of a pulsing pump. Inframark is also testing compounds to remove the organic matter causing the issues in the first place. It was noted that the average is getting lower with each quarter. Inframark expects total trihalomethanes to be well below the maximum contaminant level for the next quarter.
“We have steadily been reducing that average,” said John Herrera, an employee for Inframark. “We missed it by .0015 this last quarter and for that we had to give public notice once again.”
The citation from December was due to a reading of .082, as opposed to this recent quarter’s reading of .0815. Mayor Brian Watson stated that the city is heading in the right direction.
Herrera had stated that the last seven samples taken from the water system were below the maximum contaminant threshold. However, as it is a running average, these recent readings were not enough to avoid a citation.
One of the employees of the Moore Street Wastewater Treatment Plant had not renewed their Class 3 license in time for the inspection. As of June 24, that employee’s license has been renewed.
In addition, a device that measures flow going through the plant failed. Upon failure, a replacement was ordered. Due to the lack of continuous flow monitoring, the city of Beeville received another citations.
Although citations were issued, no dangerous or untreated wastewater made its way into the environment.
None of the recent citations have resulted in fines from the TCEQ as of yet. However, Watson stated that they may still see corrective action years down the line, as the TCEQ is years behind on issuing violations.
In other news, the City Council discussed and took action on the following items:
• Saw a presentation and update by David Craig with Performance Services Inc. on the Moore Street Wastewater Treatment improvements.
• Authorized the city manager to approve the sixth amendment to the installation contact, dated Jan. 28, 2020, as amended between the city of Beeville and Performance Services Inc. with respect to services provided on the Moore Street Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvement Project.
• Saw a presentation on the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation Law Enforcement Agency Best Practices Recognition Program by Chief of Police Kevin Behr.
• Officially adopted the Beeville Comprehensive Plan “Our path to 2040, Be Bold, Be Focused.”
