Every third Monday of the month, a group of civic-minded citizens on the north end of Bee County gathers with one purpose in mind: to better the small community in which they live.
The Tuleta Community Improvement Program, founded in 1976, has recently seen a revival of interest as residents in the tiny locale notice the generational shift away from face-to-face contact with their neighbors.
“People don’t meet up and know their neighbors like they used to,” says Jason Maddox, president of the organization. “As kids, we would ride our bikes all over and knew just about everyone. Our friends’ parents would even give us a licking if we needed it. That’s just how it was. Nowadays, a lot of kids don’t even know who their best friend’s parents are. You don’t want to walk into the post office of a town this size and not know people.”
Looking to change all that, TCIP has big plans, the most notable at the moment being the building of a new community center.
The current Clem and Bettie Stoltzfus Community Center that sits behind the post office on Hahl Street is several decades old and has serious foundation issues.
The land on which it located was deeded to TCIP under conditions that it be used for the purpose of improving the community, and that’s just what TCIP plans to do.
“We are also going to be active very soon in maintaining the cemetery the way it was historically,” said Maddox, adding to the list of plans the group has for the community – many already in the works.
Though the group is a nonprofit organization, they do not apply for or accept grants.
“We want to make sure we are able to run this program as it should be run ... with common sense,” said Maddox. “If we accept funds from the government we would then need to be subject to lots of rules and regulations they have in place.”
And so the small group gathers each month to plan and put in motion raising the money for the new center themselves. From raffles to garage and bake sales, a number of fundraisers have brought in several thousands of dollars, and generous donors are getting behind the group in support.
But the organization isn’t solely focused on fundraising.
“The Tuleta Lending Library next to post office is finished and completed,” said Jana Madddox, Jason’s wife and a driving force behind many of the group’s projects.
The free book exchange, built by Todd Fuller of Tuleta, who is also the FFA teacher for Pettus High School, belongs to the community, and they encourage everyone who belongs to Tuleta to use it.
“Linda (Végh) and I are both big readers, and we wanted something specific for Tuleta readers,” Jana says. “Share a book or bring it back.”
The library can house around 50 books depending on size, and there is already a variety of both children’s, teen and adult books available inside.
“We’ll keep an eye on it and rotate the books in it to keep a variety,” she added. “We’d love for community members to utilize it; we just wanted something to bring the community together.”
The group also received a generous donation from Craig and Kim Oliver, Tuleta residents and owners of Gulf Coast WiFi, of a 20’ screen and an LED projector for when they host a movie night.
About 35 showed up to one that the group hosted on Father’s Day weekend (a good turnout for a town of only a few hundred population and on a holiday weekend as well).
“It went very well, and I think the adults loved it even more than the kids. And we will definitely be doing more of those,” said Jana.
But for a new community center, much of their effort is still on raising funds.
Several generous donations have added to the fundraising pile, and every cent will be used toward their goal of a newer, better place to gather and, ultimately, get to know their neighbors and be good neighbors in return.
