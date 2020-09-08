BEEVILLE – Despite rumors to the contrary, officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice say the statewide prison system is taking excellent care of offenders in the face of the continued COVID-19 pandemic.
Spokesman Jeremy Desel responded Aug. 14 to rumors of a surge in coronavirus cases in the McConnell Unit – one of three TDCJ prisons located just outside Beeville.
“That’s an absolute falsehood,” he said “In the last couple of months, when you see what appears to be the media referring to an outbreak or spike in coronavirus cases, that’s a result of our mass testing program designed to target asymptomatic cases to make sure we have the right people in isolation.”
On Aug. 12, there were 441 active cases in the McConnell Unit, Desel said. A mass-testing event had just taken place in which 90 percent of those who tested positive presented no symptoms. As with anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, these inmates were placed in medical isolation. There, they are checked twice each day by a medical professional who wears full personal protective equipment.
If any of the isolated prisoners start to show symptoms, they are pulled out for additional symptomatic testing and given additional medical care, as needed, Desel said.
Read more in our weekly edition. Click to Subscribe or call 361-343-5226.
https://coastalbendpublishing.com/mysoutexmembership/subscribe/