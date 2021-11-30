Six R.A. Hall Elementary School students were the first to welcome Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath to Beeville during his visit to the district Nov. 16.
Ethan Norquist, Uhlani Carrizales, Georgina Del Fierro, Jackson Edwards, Micah Fanning and Braden Stark greeted Morath, who stopped at the school as part of his visit to discuss the district’s literacy initiatives and how teachers are working to accelerate learning and close achievement gaps stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are very excited that Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath chose to visit Beeville ISD to see all the amazing work being done by our hardworking teachers and students,” said Superintendent Travis Fanning.
Morath first met with the district’s third-grade professional learning community to review data about the district’s progress monitoring.
Then, Morath, guided by A.C. Jones High School seniors Ariana Quintero and Trey Martinez, visited several classrooms at the school.
He met with Elizabeth Gaspard’s second-grade class for a session on guided reading, sat in on Melissa Salge’s phonics lesson with her first-grade class, and looked on as Colette Hamilton’s fourth-grade classworked on creating strong introductions when writing narratives.
The commissioner’s last stop before heading to the Region 2 Education Service Center was for breakfast, which was prepared by students in the district’s culinary arts CTE program.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•