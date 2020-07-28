TEA, Renaissance partner to provide students access to thousands of digital books and news articles this summer

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wisconsin – Renaissance and the Texas Education Agency (TEA), recently announced an initiative to provide students across the state access to thousands of digital books and daily news articles this summer.
Through this partnership, students and their families can read on the myON by Renaissance platform using a shared account. They will have unlimited access to enhanced digital books in English and Spanish, with optional reading supports like naturally-recorded audio, text-highlighting and an embedded dictionary.
Daily news articles in English and Spanish with multimedia resources are also available on the platform. All news articles are reviewed by a child psychologist for age-appropriate content.
To read on myON, students just need the login credentials found on these student-friendly bookmarks, available in English and Spanish. Students can access myON on almost any device and even download up to 20 digital books at a time for offline reading.
“We couldn’t be more excited to work with educators across the great state of Texas,” said Chris Bauleke, CEO of Renaissance. “We’re thrilled that so many families and their children will get to experience myON for the first time this summer—helping parents keep their children engaged, learning, and prepared for fall.”
About Renaissance
As a global leader in assessment, reading, and math solutions for pre-K–12 schools and districts, Renaissance is committed to providing educators with insights and resources to accelerate growth and help all students build a strong foundation for success. Renaissance solutions are used in over one-third of US schools and in more than 100 countries worldwide. The Renaissance portfolio includes computer-adaptive tests, for reliable, accurate insights into K–12 student learning; myIGDIs, for accurate assessment of early learning; myON, to increase students’ access to high-quality reading materials; Accelerated Reader, to support independent reading practice; Freckle, for teacher-led differentiated instruction; and Schoolzilla, to give educators actionable insights into trends in student attendance and achievement. For more information, visit www.renaissance.com.