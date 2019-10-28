Tearing down families

CORPUS CHRISTI – A 19-year-old man now serving 10 years in federal prison could still face state felony drug charges here.
Margarito Keller pleaded guilty back in May to the federal charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Keller was sentenced last week to 120 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.
His charge here, the only one which has gone before the grand jury, is that of possession of a controlled substance.
“From what I understand, we are expecting a couple more cases to come in,” said John Landreth, criminal investigator with the District Attorney’s Office.
At the federal hearing, the court heard additional testimony that Keller has been involved with using, possessing and distributing drugs since he was 14.
In handing down the sentence, the court noted Keller’s age but also that the law demanded the sentence imposed.
Landreth hopes that the state court, if a conviction is received, will stack the federal and state sentences so that he serves one and then the other.
Keller’s state felony charge dates back to April 10, 2018.
Details about that incident are not readily available other than the drug in question was again meth.
The federal charge, though, came about because of that April case as it was while serving a state warrant for that incident that police officers discovered what is described as 55 grams of “pure” meth, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.
It was the afternoon of Nov. 15, 2018. Officers were headed to Poesta Creek Apartments when they saw someone leaving the property in a pickup.
They stopped the truck and found both the meth and a Taurus .380-caliber pistol on Keller, according information provided by officers.
Police arrested Keller, accusing him of unlawfully carrying a weapon, a misdemeanor, and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, a first degree felony charge. A grand jury has not been presented with the information on the drug charge for this November incident.
District Attorney Jose Aliseda said that he expects Keller to go to court on the April state charge despite the federal sentence. Same will likely be true for the November arrest if an indictment is received from the court.
The goal, he said, is to shut down the dealers here.
Meth, Aliseda said, is “the drug of choice for the serious drug user right now.
“Marijuana has always been a recreational drug in this area.”
Part of the issue with meth is the effect it has not just on the user but the community.
“Once you become addicted, it creates a lot of other problems,” Aliseda said. “A lot of these meth users become thieves and burglars to support their habit.
“Most of the time the dealers are addicted themselves.
“Most of the recent murders that we have had in Bee County are related to drug dealing in Bee County.”
In fact, the death of Keller’s father, Margarito “Pepe” Keller, has a connection to drugs.
The father was killed in 2014 when shot while in his backyard on West Jones Street. That killing, court testimony revealed, had drug connections.
Landreth said that drugs in this community are spreading.
“It is like an epidemic,” Landreth said. “It is big with the cartels.
“They have their own factories cooking it.”
Most meth now is imported from Mexico.
The federal government in 2005 limited the amount of ephedrine, a common over-the-counter ingredient in sinus medication, requiring that all purchasers show identification. This is one of the components of meth.
“It is cheaper to get it from Mexico,” Aliseda said. Dealers here travel to other cities, such as Luling, Mathis and San Antonio, to get their supplies for distribution.
“Everybody is looking to make a profit,” Aliseda said.
Those who are doing this for a living are who the district attorney’s office is focusing their effort.
“For first timers, we are doing some kind of shock probation or deferred probation,” Landreth said. “We are trying to work with the first timers.
“These guys who are frequent flyers we are going after with prison time.”
The 55 grams, or 1.94 ounces, that Keller was caught with would be a considerable amount, at a value of about $680.
Just what is an amount that a user would have?
“A Sweet’n Low packet,” Landreth said. “An ounce is 28 of those.”
“The sad thing about meth is the availability of it. It is everywhere.”
And its connection to the cartel and gangs is well known.
“Meth is made with chemicals that are readily available in Mexico,” Landreth said. “All of your cartels have gangs they are used to dealing with them.”
And their illicit, often violent, nature makes them a dangerous adversary.
“These guys will deal whatever will make them money, whether it is drugs or people.”
For those in the grip of the drug, finding a way out is a difficult challenge.
Landreth said he has seen young mothers fighting to keep their kids. But they are unable to pass a drug test.
“You know they want to, but the drug has its hold, and they cannot pass the drug test to save their life,” he said.
He recalls one dealer who even recognized him as law enforcement but still sold him drugs.
“They cannot turn down the money,” he said. “That is what they do.
“They know they have to move eight ounces a week to pay the bills.
“It is a business.”
Shutting down the business can be expensive. But Aliseda is committing money forfeited to his office from criminal activity to make the buys, to gather the evidence, to get the conviction.
“For some it only takes a couple of times using it; some people it takes a while, but eventually it ends up in control of your decision making and your life,” Landreth said.
“It is business owners. People with money. It is people without money.
“This stuff is tearing down families.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221, or at media@mySouTex.com.