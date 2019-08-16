BEEVILLE — Police arrested a 17-year-old man Friday morning on a charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of Jacob Cole Thompson.
Police Chief Robert J. Bridge said officers arrested Damien Cruz at 10:21 a.m., almost a week after Thompson’s body was found near tennis courts and a daycare center at the Capehart Properties.
According to the chief, Cruz also was charged with tampering with evidence.
“After a time-consuming investigation of the event, we sought an arrest warrant,” Bridge said Friday afternoon.
Cruz is believed to have fired the shot that killed Thompson during an incident that took place at about 11 p.m. on Aug. 9.
The murder charge is a first degree felony. If convicted, Cruz could be sentenced to up to 99 years or life in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison unit.
The tampering with evidence charge is a second degree felony, punishable by a prison term of up to 20 years.
Each of the two charges carries a possible $10,000 fine.
Bridge said the incident remains under investigation.
The chief has urged anyone who has information that could be of value in the ongoing investigation to contact the Beeville Police Department at 361-358-8100 or call Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers at 361-362-0206.
Information reported to the Crime Stoppers hotline could result in a reward of up to $1,000 if the tip results in an arrest.
Anyone who calls Crime Stoppers does not have to give their name to collect a cash reward.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.