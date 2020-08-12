Teen arrested with drugs, gun

BEEVILLE – A 16-year-old boy is facing multiple charges that could result in prison time after police say he was in possession of a large quantity of narcotics.
According to Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department, officers had received information July 20 that an individual was in possession of methamphetamine. Investigators pursuing the lead conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which the teen was a passenger.
The boy was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, charging him with theft of a firearm and engaging in organized criminal activity. Bridge said the warrants were issued in connection with a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred in Beeville June 2.
