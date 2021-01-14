An alert mom is being credited with helping Beeville police to uncover a car burglary.
Police Chief Robert Bridge said the woman called police Dec. 21 at about 10 a.m. to report that she found a firearm in her son’s bedroom of the home in the 300 block of South Harrison Street.
“There was a discussion, and the child left,” Bridge said. “Officers responded and tracked the child to another location in the 800 block of South Tyler Street. At that location, we found a small amount of marijuana.”
The follow-up investigation, he said, led officers to a home in the 1100 block of Widheim Street, where the homeowner was surprised to find out from police that her vehicle had been broken into. The woman checked her vehicle and found that a burglary had indeed occurred. Also, her gun – which matched the description and the serial number of the weapon the boy’s mother had given police – was missing.
Police arrested the teen and a second teenage male and charged each with burglary of a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana. Bridge said the teens were transported to the San Patricio County Juvenile Detention Center in Sinton.