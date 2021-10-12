The Grand’s unmistakable and grandiose chandelier once again cast its glow upon a cage on the final Saturday in September with the return of amateur cagefighting after a long hiatus due to the pandemic.
Texas Clash Bash returned to Beeville on Sept. 25 with a nine-fight card at the dance hall.
It was the first MMA event in Beeville since July 2019, and the 16th overall by the Corpus Christi-based promotion since the inaugural event in Robstown in August 2015.
Amber “Vicious” Medina earned her first career victory in the main event of the night in front of an estimated crowd of nearly 300.
Medina earned a first-round TKO win in 1 minute, 43 seconds over Karyme Sepulveda, who fell to 0-2 in her career.
Referee Joe Solis’ decision to stop the fight on strikes that early was roundly booed by the crowd as Medina celebrated her first career victory after three straight losses to start her amateur career.
Five of the night’s nine bouts were TKOs, including the co-main event between heavyweights David Puente and Jose Macias Jr.
Puente, a San Antonio native making his MMA debut, scored the TKO over Macias at the 1:58 mark of the second round when referee Frank Collazo stopped the fight on strikes.
It was a slugfest between the two heavyweights with both landing a bevy of blows, including several vicious knees to the chest.
Puente opened the second round by delivering a running kick to Macias’ chest as both came out of their corners to start the round. The move drew the loudest reaction of the night from onlookers.
Macias, fighting out of Austin, fell to 1-3 in his career.
During the first seven fights, the fighter out of the red corner won six times with Kingsville’s Robert Silguero being the lone winner out of the blue corner.
Silguero, making his MMA debut, beat Cody Ortiz by TKO on strikes in 55 seconds in the fifth bout of the night.
In the seventh bout, Seguin’s Sean Terry beat the fighter with the best record coming into the event, San Antonio-based Damian Alfaro, who was 5-1 entering the event.
Terry earned a second-round TKO over Alfaro with Solis stopping the fight on strikes at the 1:12 mark of the second round.
Terry upped his mark to 3-1 with the win.
Alfaro hadn’t fought since 2017, but was the winner of five straight coming into the fight. It was his first loss since his debut fight in 2013.
Ned Johnson opened the card with a first-round submission victory over Ricardo Gutierrez to go to 2-0 in his career. Gutierrez (0-2) tapped out to a rear-naked choke at the 1:40 mark of the first round.
The winners of the next three fights after that all scored their first career wins.
Marcello Reyes won his debut over Edward Romero by submission with a rear-naked choke at the 1:29 mark of the second round.
Lavonte Montgomery then scored a win in his debut in the only fight that went to the judges’ scorecards. Montgomery won a unanimous decision over Jesus Castillo, who was also making his debut.
Montgomery was the winner in all three rounds on two of the scorecards, and won two of three rounds on the other judge’s card.
In the fourth bout, Yoakum native Juan Gonzalez earned a TKO victory to stop a three-fight losing streak to begin his career.
He beat Jerrick Warden (1-6) on strikes at the 1:45 mark in the opening round.
In the sixth bout of the night, Luis Rodriguez scored a win in his debut when Michael Bosco (0-2) tapped out to an armbar at the 2:22 mark of the first round.
During the first of three intermissions held throughout the night, Texas Clash Bash promoter Manuel Mendez presented a $1,500 check to Beeville Police Department Assistant Chief Richard Cantu.
Mendez has staged five Texas Clash Bash events in Beeville since 2015 with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the Beeville Police Department each time.
