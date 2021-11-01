Texas constitutional amendments on the Nov. 2 ballot

Voters can head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 2, to vote in the Texas Constitutional Amendment Election.

On the ballot are State of Texas Propositions 1-8, which are as follow:

• Proposition 1: The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.

• Proposition 2: The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.

• Proposition 3: The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.

• Proposition 4: The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.

• Proposition 5: The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.

• Proposition 6: The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.

• Proposition 7: The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.

• Proposition 8: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.

Also on the ballot for Skidmore-Tynan residents is an ISD bond election item as follows:

• The issuance of $14,640,000 school building bonds for the construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of school buildings in the district, and the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings, and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. Required statement for all school district bond propositions: this is a property tax increase, pursuant to section 45.003, Texas education code.

Polling places

On Election Day, Nov. 2, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A Bee County voter may go to any of the locations listed below:

• Elections Administration Office, 107 S. St. Mary’s St., Beeville

• Bee County Expo Auditorium, 214 FM 351 Bypass, Beeville

• Skidmore-Tynan ISD Administrative Building, 224 W. Main, Skidmore

• Pettus Community Center 708 E. FM 623, Pettus

Early voting

Friday is the last day for early voting; a voter may still vote at one of the following places:

• Oct. 29: Elections Administration Office, 107 S. St. Mary’s St., Beeville; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Oct. 28 & 29: Skidmore-Tynan ISD Administrative Building, 224 W. Main, Skidmore; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.