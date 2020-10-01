BEEVILLE – The Beeville Development Authority, in collaboration with Jay and Shannon Matus, announced earlier this week that the Texas Mile will return to Chase Field just outside of Beeville in late October.
"We are ecstatic to be back home in Beeville, Texas," said Shannon Matus in a press release.
The event, which began in Goliad in 2003, had been staged in Beeville from 2011 through 2016, but moved to Victoria Regional Airport in 2017.
More information on the return of the event to Beeville will be in the Oct. 8 edition of the Beeville Bee-Picayune.