Fast cars and fans will once again converge on Beeville at the end of this month for the biannual Texas Mile racing event.
The fall edition of the racing event will be held at the Chase Field Industrial & Air Complex just outside of Beeville Oct. 29-31.
Racing begins at the event Oct. 29 at 9:30 a.m. and runs through 6 p.m. On Day Two, racing begins at 9 a.m. and runs through 6 p.m. On Day Three, racing begins at 9:30 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m.
Tickets for the event are $25, which includes admission on all three days of the event. Children 12 and under are admitted free to the event.
It will be the third iteration of the event staged at Chase Field since it was announced last fall that it would return to Bee County.
Last October, J&S Matus Motorsports, the parent company of the event, announced that it had reached an agreement with the Bee Development Authority to bring the event back to Chase Field after a three-year stint in Victoria.
J&S has since relocated the event’s headquarters to what used to be the fire station at Chase Field. Renovation work to the that building, which is being handled by J&S, is ongoing.
The spring edition of the event earlier this year pumped nearly $2 million into the Beeville economy, according to a report produced by Austin-based Impact DataSource LLC.
That financial impact report, which was presented to both the Bee Development Authority and the Beeville City Council, showed that the event drew more than 2,000 people over race weekend.
The report estimated nearly $350,000 spending by race teams at local businesses and approximately $320,000 in spending by spectators.
The report also estimated a 24% return on the city’s investment of $35,000 from its hotel occupancy tax (HOT) funds.
