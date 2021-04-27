They have performed on stages across the globe. But now, a couple united by their love of dance is sharing that knowledge locally with a new generation of dancers.
James and Kathy Taylor are the owners of The Dance Studio, which recently moved to 1513 U.S. Highway 181 Frontage Road in Beeville. Students from ages 3 to adult can learn yogalates – yoga and pilates combined – zumba, ballet, tap, jazz, beginning adult ballet, and kids and parents calisthenics.
“We want to bring the arts back to Beeville and pass on the knowledge that we have, and teach the youth here how to perform,” Kathy said.
The Taylors continue to make improvements at their studio, which boasts two practice areas and the recent addition of a nearly 1,200-square-foot outdoor stage, which Kathy said they decided to build after Coastal Bend College told them the studio could not use the stage for its Christmas production due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
“The college called us, with two weeks left before the show in December, and said we couldn’t use the stage,” she said. “We postponed it and we built a stage, and we had our Christmas show in February.”
Kathy said that because their students work hard all year toward the Christmas production, they had come too far to give up.
“I said, ‘No, these kids are going to dance. We’re going to find something for these kids to dance,’” Kathy said.
James grew up on Travis Air Force Base in Northern California while Kathy is from Seattle. The two have been dancing together since 1978 when the couple met while performing “Hello, Hollywood Hello” in Reno, Nevada. They then went on the road together, opening 12 years for Andy Williams, performing in the offseason aboard cruise ships.
They married in 1982, which was the second of a four-year hitch in Acapulco, where they worked for the daughter of the president of Mexico. The Taylors performed all over the world with acts including the Drifters, Harry Blackstone Jr., Red Buttons, Marty Allen, the Four Aces, the Diamonds and the Platters for about 35 years. They also competed on the first season of “Star Search.”
“I still don’t really consider (us) retired,” Kathy said.
James added, “We’re always working. We’ve just changed the job.”
The Taylors moved to Texas to be closer to Kathy’s mother, Jane Cecil, after her husband, Harry, passed away. They began working for Cindy Hilliard at her dance studio before buying the business.
The couple have different reasons for coming into dance. Kathy started dancing when she was 9.
“My mom got me started in class because I was so gawky, so clumsy, so tomboyish,” she said. “She thought ballet would smooth me out.”
A year later, Kathy went on scholarship to study at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.
“The director of the Joffrey Ballet told me I was too fat for his company,” she said. “I was 115 pounds and he wanted me to weigh 110. So I went into musical comedy and that’s where I met James.”
It was while working his way through college as a cook in an Italian restaurant that James first got the idea to pursue dance. At the time when he was working full time at night, James was on track to become a high school music teacher and he told a waitress that he needed a two-unit class that was taught 2-4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. She suggested ballet.
“I was the only guy with 30 girls, with two left feet,” James said. “I would stay after and practice so I wouldn’t look like a spaz.
“Then all of a sudden, I got to where I liked it because I was telling my body what to do and then it did it.”
For more information, visit beevilledancestudio.com or call 361-318-6006.