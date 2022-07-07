Beeville Independent School District announced last week that it would be implementing a clear bag policy for all campuses and athletic facilities for the 2022-23 school year.
“Students, staff, parents and guests will be asked to utilize clear bags to transport their school materials and personal belongings,” a release from the district read in part. “This policy is being implemented in Beeville ISD as an added security measure for the safety of students, staff, families and facilities.”
District personnel presented the idea for the policy to the district’s safety task force, according to the release.
The district’s safety task force is a group of volunteers comprised of students, parents, teachers, and staff and community members. The task force’s primary function is to “provide input to assist Beeville ISD in providing enhanced safety measures.”
“This was a collective effort through conversations and collaboration to seek focused measures to enhance security for all,” the release read.
“Schools across our state and nation have been working to ensure safer learning environments for our students and staff for a number of years. This clear bag policy is another tool that we can use to improve safety measures,” shared Superintendent Travis Fanning.
The clear bag policy applies to all school campuses, as well as facilities to include A.C. Jones High School’s Veterans Memorial Stadium, baseball and softball fields, gymnasiums and auditorium; Moreno Junior High School’s football field/stadium, gymnasiums and auditorium; Hampton-Moreno-Dugat (HMD), Fadden-McKeown-Chambliss (FMC), and R.A. Hall (RAH) gymnasiums, cafeterias/auditoriums and playgrounds.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•l
Students, staff FAQ
• Where does the clear bag policy apply?
The clear bag policy applies to all school campuses, as well as facilities to include A.C. Jones High School’s Veterans Memorial Stadium, baseball and softball fields, gymnasium and auditorium; Moreno Junior High School’s football field/stadium, gymnasium and auditorium; Hampton-Moreno- Dugat (HMD), Fadden-McKeown-Chambliss (FMC), and R.A. Hall (RAH) gymnasium, cafeteria/auditorium and playgrounds. (All places in which large groups gather and meet.)
• What are the size specifications for the clear backpack?
There are no size specifications for the clear backpack.
• Are mesh backpacks allowed?
• Mesh backpacks are not permitted. Students will only be permitted to use clear backpacks.
• Can the backpack have mesh pockets?
Yes, mesh pockets are permitted on the backpack, as long as staff are able to clearly see through the bag.
• Can the front pocket of the backpack have a mesh organizer?
Yes, a mesh organizer inside the front pocket of the backpack is permitted, as long as staff are able to clearly see through the bag.
• Are transparent colored backpacks allowed?
No. Colored, transparent backpacks are not allowed. Only fully clear backpacks are permitted.
• Are stripes allowed on the backpack?
Stripes are permitted on the backpack, as long as staff are able to clearly see through the bag.
• Can the backpack have colored straps?
Yes, the backpack may have colored straps, as long as staff are able to clearly see through the bag.
• Are company or trademarked logos allowed on the front of the backpack?
Small company logos are allowed, as long as staff are able to clearly see through the bag.
• Are lunch boxes/bags permitted?
Yes, non-clear lunch boxes are permitted to be carried within the clear backpacks. All bags are subject to search.
• Are all purses prohibited?
No, small clutch-style purses, no larger than 6” x 9” x 5” will be permitted. Purses larger than this size will not be permitted. All bags are subject to search.
• Will athletic/spirit bags and instrument cases, which are not typically clear, be allowed on campus?
Students participating in an extracurricular activity are permitted to carry their school issued, non- transparent bags and/or instrument cases to store items pertaining to their particular activity (i.e. band, athletics, cheer, etc.). Students will not be allowed to bring their own athletic bags.
Upon entry into the school, all extracurricular activity bags must be stored in lockers or designated areas. All bags are subject to search.
Additionally, the maximum size for non-transparent bags that students in grades Pre-K-12 are permitted to carry during the school day, such as lunch kits, pencil bags and purses, will be 6” x 9” x 5”.
Guest, visitor FAQ
• Are all purses prohibited?
No, small clutch-style purses, no larger than 6” x 9” x 5” will be permitted. Purses larger than this size will not be permitted. All bags are subject to search.
• What about diaper bags?
Diaper bags are permissible, but will need to be thoroughly checked prior to admittance to the venue. Diaper bags will not be allowed for guests who do not have a child present and in attendance at the event. All bags are subject to search.
• How many bags may each guest bring into the venue?
Clear backpacks, clear tote bags and/or clear resealable plastic storage bags will be permitted with no size restrictions. Bags that are not transparent will be limited to 6” x 9” x 5”. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after inspection. All bags are subject to search.
• Can fans bring stadium seats or chair backs?
Fans will be permitted to bring their own stadium seats or chair backs, provided that the seat does not have pockets or zippered storage areas.
• Do I need to place everything I am carrying into a permissible clear bag?
No. We are limiting only the type of bags carried into the venue, not the items that you might typically bring to a game or event. For example, if you carry items in your pockets or jacket, like keys, makeup, feminine products, phone, wallet, driver’s license, credit cards, etc., you will not be required to place and carry them in a clear bag or clutch.
• Can smartphones, tablets, cameras, binoculars be carried separately from the clear bag?
Yes, phones, tablets, cameras, or binoculars may be carried by hand. Cases for these items are not allowed.
• If I have special medical equipment that I need to have with me at all times, where do I put that?
An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.
• May I bring a blanket?
Yes, but it will need to be inspected at the gate.
• What happens if a guest shows up at the gate/door with a bag that is not permitted?
Guests will not be permitted to enter the venue with a nonconforming bag. Guests will be asked to return items to their vehicle before entering the venue.
• Will my clear bag be checked as well?
Yes. All bags are subject to search. The use of clear bags will make the inspection process faster.
• Invasion of privacy?
Beeville ISD understands the importance of maintaining privacy as it relates to certain items carried within backpacks. Please know that students will be allowed to carry such items in a small pouch (6” x 9” x 5”) within the backpack.