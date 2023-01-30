A recent grass fire in Sinton was sparked by unsafe trash burning as dry conditions choke the Coastal Bend.
Thanks to an ongoing drought, strong winds and the recent cold snap, the Coastal Bend has become a tinderbox, prompting burn bans around the region.
“The predominant fires that we have been dealing with in the last year have most certainly been the grass fires and the brush fires,” said Portland Fire Department Chief Jeff Morris. “We’ve responded all over San Patricio County and Aransas County. We go pretty much anywhere in a two to three county area. The biggest things have been, obviously with us under water restrictions, we just don’t have any rain.”
Morris noted that the brush dries out and becomes more flammable. The rainfall the area saw
in November offered a brief reprieve, however the recent freeze killed the grass in the area, starting the cycle all over again.
Bee County suffers, as much of the region does right now, from dry conditions that exacerbate the danger of grass fires. The recent freeze that snapped up the area close to Christmas has heightened that danger throughout the Coastal Bend.
“That freeze that came in in December, the grass we had here in … is all dead and brittle right now,” Beeville Volunteer Fire Chief Bill Burris said. “We have moisture in the morning but then in the afternoon, the breeze dries it up real quick, especially on low-humidity days … you can’t burn anything.”
The dry conditions mean that something as simple as a spark made from hitting a piece of metal with a lawnmower can grow into a grass fire.
The Portland Fire Department noted that it faced an increased number of callouts and mutual aid requests regarding grass fires in 2022. Burris stated that the 2022 fire season was one of the worst he has ever worked through.
“What we really need to see, and really the local news is the best place to get that information, is to look at the lake levels,” said Morris. “When the lake levels that supply water to our area get over … 51%, then we are out of drought restrictions. That doesn’t mean we are out of fire danger. Fire danger is a culmination of things. It’s the lack of rain. It’s dry tinder. It’s low humidity. It’s high winds.”
Morris said that one of the best things that a citizen can do to prevent brush fires is follow burn ban restrictions while avoiding actions that can cause sparks. A burn ban is a restriction on any open flame or activities that cause sparks.
That isn’t to say citizens cannot burn things – there are exceptions for agricultural burns, for instance, and even trash fires are allowed, but safety measures must be observed, as Chief Burris described.
“You can still burn your household trash, but it has to be in a container, like a drum or something, with a screen on top of it,” Burris said. “Burning off brush piles or miscellaneous stuff in a pit, you can’t do that right now.”
Just because someone can burn something, doesn’t mean they should – and if they do, they should follow best practices, fire officials say. The most common fires the region has been seeing lately are grass fires sparked by unsafe burning practices.
“People are burning their household trash or whatever and if they just throw it into a pit or throw it into a barrel without a screen on top of it, aerosol cans can come off, cardboard flies up in the air,” Burris said. “On a windy day especially, I try to tell people not to burn anything at all on a windy day.”
While many different counties such as Bee, Goliad and Refugio counties maintain a burn ban to mitigate the threat these dry conditions are causing, other counties, like San Patricio, have not.
Goliad and Refugio counties imposed outdoor burn bans in early January.
Ander-Weser VFD Assistant Chief Justin Stauss said rainfall in the northern part of Goliad County has helped reduce the number of brush and grass fire calls for his department.
“We’re in a similar situation as last year, but some of these fronts that have come in have brought a little bit of moisture,” Stauss said. “The county officials instituted burn bans a little earlier this time. I think that has been a really big help.”
Stauss said his department answered a record number of calls in 2022 and hopes public awareness will reduce the number of fires in the region.
“Last year was an extreme year,” Stauss said. “We worked almost triple the number of calls we normally do in a year. We worked more mutual-aid calls than ever before.”
Refugio VFD Chief Ronnie Williams said the majority of grass and brush fires his department has experienced so far in 2023 haven’t been caused by burning.
“The burn ban has heightened everyone’s attention, because the grass is extremely dry,” said Williams, who cautioned motorists to not park or let their vehicles idle in tall grass.
“If you have a gasoline vehicle, do not pull off on the grass,” Williams said. “Those catalytic converters are super hot and All it takes is for it to touch that dry grass.”
As the drought continues into 2023, much of the dry conditions in the region can only be alleviated by natural rainfall. While the dry conditions continue, citizens should take care to follow drought restrictions and practice fire safety, regardless of whether the county has declared a burn ban.