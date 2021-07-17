Gracie del Bosque always wanted her own fruit shop.
Now she’s the proud owner of the Fruit Loop in her hometown and enjoys making unique snacks and arrangements for people looking for healthier options.
“I moved to Louisiana with my husband and daughter in 2006 and finally opened my shop in 2017,” she said. “It was a drive-thru barn, so that’s where I got the idea for the ‘loop’ in the name. But then we got hit with two hurricanes and couldn’t recover from the damage.”
Del Bosque said her family showed an outpouring of love and went to pick her up to come home and start over back in Beeville. She said leaving her youngest daughter with her ex-husband was hard, but her daughter’s education has always been her priority.
“I wanted to wait until my daughter graduated in May,” she said. “But the way things started falling into place, I didn’t really have a choice. We opened in December last year and have been expanding ever since. It’s all thanks to God.”
The Fruit Loop outgrew its previous location and now sits at 1304 W. Corpus Christi St. and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We’re still adding things to the menu and seeing what people like,” del Bosque said. “We had to postpone our grand opening because my frozen yogurt machine broke. But we got a new one and now we have both vanilla and chocolate and all the toppings you could ever want.”
Del Bosque said unlike bigger yogurt shops, she does not charge by weight and just wants to make her customers happy.
“We have regulars that come in for our shakes because they said nothing else compares to the fresh fruit taste,” she said. “I wanted to offer something different and healthy. Our chocolate covered strawberries are really popular and so are our stuffed cups with fresh fruit.
People enjoy the fruit trays and arrangements because you can’t really get that anywhere else in town.”
Aside from fruit and frozen yogurt, the Fruit Loop also serves dessert pudding cups such as a chocolate “dirt cup” complete with cookie crumbles and sour gummy worms, banana, cherry cheesecake and pistachio flavors.
Del Bosque said her floats, made with Big Red and orange sodas, are also unique options not found anywhere else in town, but her charcuterie boards made with specialty meats and cheeses and fruit trays are still what customers love the most.
The Fruit Loop gets busy for lunch and dinner orders most days thanks to Del Bosque’s chicken salad sandwiches and recent additions of chicken quesadillas and Frito pies.
“Most people just get their orders to go but sometimes on Saturdays, families will come in from the heat and sit and enjoy their lunch,” she said. “I like that every member in the family can get something different, from fruit to shaved ice, to a mango shake or sandwich- there’s something for everyone.”
Del Bosque said she is very grateful for her family’s support, especially her daughters, Jessica, Alicia and Randi, who give her ideas and help with Facebook and Instagram posts to help with exposure.
“I owe everything to God and I’m just happy to be able to do what I always wanted,” she said with a smile.
