The Joe Barnhart Bee County Library hosted a site visit from Kathleen Deerr, National Coordinator, Family Place Libraries from Middle Country Public Library, NY on March 23.
Ms. Deerr presented the Library with a banner and her official endorsement as a Family Place Library. The Joe Barnhart Bee County Library received a $6,000 Family Place Grant in 2017 from Texas State Library and Archives Commission to establish a Family Place Library. The overall goal of Family Place Libraries is to develop and institutionalize a family friendly environment by transforming libraries into community centers for literacy, early childhood development, parent education and engagement, family support and community information.
This information is provided by The Joe Barnhart Bee County Library