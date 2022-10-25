Lady Liberty’s torch has gone missing. While the reason behind the disappearance may be rather mundane, it has now resulted in an effort between Bee County and private citizens to restore the statue to its original design.
The Lady Liberty statue resides on the top of the Bee County Courthouse. The statue has been the subject of a restoration project headed by the then third grade Lauron Fischer. The project began in earnest in 2000. Despite the restoration finishing before 2002, Lady Justice would not return to the courthouse until 2005 after extensive building renovations. In the end, Lauron and her group managed to raise $29,000, with $9,000 remaining in a trust for
future repairs.
The issue regarding the torch came to light when Sylvia Garcia-Smith went looking through old photos to donate to the Rotary Club at the end of the month. She noted that two separate photos that she took of the statue, one in 2019 and one in 2022, showed a stark difference, Lady Liberty’s right hand was now held aloft with nothing in it.
Immediately, speculation erupted over the disappearance of the torch. While some blamed what they believed to be shoddy work done during the original restoration, others still remained lighthearted and jokingly blamed it on space aliens.
The truth came out when Laura Fischer, Lauron’s mother, posted a comment to Garcia-Smith’s original post. According to Laura, she had noticed the torch was missing months ago. She went to Bee County Judge Trace Morrill and asked about the torch. Morrill, at the time, stated he was unaware there were any issues with the statue and sent city employees to the roof to find the torch. While the top of the torch was located and recovered, the shaft was nowhere to be seen.
In the post, Laura noted that the fund remaining from the original refurbishment over twenty years ago should be enough to fix the torch.
According to both Laura and Morrill, the torch likely fell off during a period of extreme weather. Laura and Morrill do not suspect this was a case of vandalism.
Lauren has passed Morrill the contact information for the individual who initially repaired the statue back in 2000, a conservator residing in Dallas.
According to Morrill, a private citizen has volunteered the potential use of a crane that can reach the height of Lady Justice, as Morrill does not believe the ladder truck from the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department can reach the statue on the top of the courthouse.
“I’ve had my maintenance department look all over for the last part of that torch without any success so I think it’s lost to time,” said Morrill. “We just need to get that replaced and set up there.”
The mystery of the missing torch has been solved. The project to repair the torch and restore the statue has only just begun. Morrill does not have a solid date on when the statue will be restored.
