It was Super Bowl Sunday, and Al and I were watching the big game as we ate our evening meal at our dining table. Suddenly, at 6:54 p.m., everything went black, except for the two candles on the table. Power failure.
Since we live in the country, our electricity is supplied by the San Patricio Electric Co-op, and their service is usually quite reliable. However, we learned later, that Sunday night, their large transformer at the substation off FM 673 had caught on fire, cutting off power to all their customers.
I suppose we could have watched the half-time show and the third and fourth quarters of the game on our cell phones – and I imagine that quite a few fans did exactly that – but that didn’t appeal to us.
Using his flashlight, Al located small kerosene lamps and candles to provide a bit of light, and we made it to our favorite reading chairs, where we sat and read our Kindles – we had no idea how long that would be our main option for something to do. Kindles have their own built-in lights, making them perfect for power outages.
I remembered a time, many years ago, when our two daughters were still at home and the power went off. They both had homework, and I had lessons to prepare, so we gathered all the lamps and candles we could find, put them in the center of the dining table, then sat as close to them as possible. It still seemed that we barely had enough light, and we were all very grateful when the power finally came back on.
That made me think of my parents, growing up in homes without electricity. I’m sure they had good kerosene lanterns, but, as the girls and I can affirm, they certainly don’t provide the kind of light we are accustomed to.
Beeville had had electricity since 1903, but the country people had to wait until the 1930s for Lyndon Johnson to pass legislation providing power for rural Texas. The Viggo community, where my dad grew up (and where we presently live), first got electricity in 1939. Only about 5 miles from Beeville, it didn’t require too many poles to bring power there.
The first item on the family agenda was to install light bulbs throughout the house. The first appliance they acquired was a refrigerator – an “electric ice box,” as they called it. It was expensive enough that my grandmother Cude, in those Depression days when most people had little money, was willing to sell 40 acres of her property to be able to afford one.
The Cadiz community, where my mother’s family lived, is around 15 miles from Beeville, so the people there had to wait until April 1, 1940, for electricity to reach them. The date was important enough for them to remember it. They happily installed lights and purchased a refrigerator, an electric iron and a more dependable radio.
We know from last year’s big freeze experience that country people aren’t the only ones who occasionally lose power. Ironically, when a large part of the state was without electricity for a couple of days, due to many power companies not being properly prepared for the extreme cold, we only lost our power for a few hours (Good old San Pat). Since we have propane heat in our home, we did not have to bundle up in our warmest clothes to stay warm.
The other time in which we prepare for power outages is when a hurricane is headed our way. That’s the main reason we have a supply of kerosene lanterns and battery-powered lamps and radios. Fortunately, we have not had to use them in a long time, and we hope not to need them again anytime soon.
I remember many years ago, before we moved back to Beeville in 1977, when hurricane winds knocked down electric lines to Viggo and almost everyone was out of power for over a week. However, for some reason, my parents’ home had its power restored early, before almost all of their neighbors. Since freezers full of food are the prime concern when there is no power, my parents invited the neighbors to bring their appliances to plug in at their house. For nearly a week, their carport was filled with freezers connected to their power.
At 8:45 on Super Bowl Sunday, the power came back on. We saw the final touchdown which gave the Rams their victory, then went on to watch more of the winter Olympics in Beijing. Back to normal, with a renewed appreciation for electricity.