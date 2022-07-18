Orlando Vasquez had no idea what he was starting when he decided to host what was supposed to be a small mixer at the Beeville Country Club in 2016.
What started as just a way for Jerry Bomar – who, at the time, was taking over as the head football coach and athletic director at A.C. Jones High – to introduce all the new faces on his coaching staff has turned into a premier fundraiser that benefits the Beeville ISD athletic department.
The annual Coaches Meet & Greet has raised more than $200,000 during the past five years, all of which has gone toward grants for BISD athletic programs at Moreno Junior High and A.C. Jones High School.
“I’m really thankful. The community’s very giving,” said Vasquez, who first presented the idea of a meet and greet in 2016 when Bomar was first taking the reins of the program and had a bevy of new assistant coaches working under him.
“You know, we have a lot of folks that have been with me from day one, you know, or they got there in the second year and they’ve continued to sponsor no matter what. And when you can have something like that, that tells me that they believe in what we’re doing.”Vasquez is now the chairman of the Annual Meet & Greet Foundation, the registered 501c3 organization that oversees the event.
Leti Munoz is the foundation’s vice president, and the other committee members are Bebe Adamez, Daniel Adamez, Luis Alaniz Jr., Jessica Bass, Kenneth Bethune, Art Gamez, Charlie Maresh, Richie Mendoza, Alan Pilgrim, Grace Rodriguez and Tristen Vasquez.
After the inaugural event, which drew more than 200 people, Vasquez decided to hold it again in 2017, but the focus hadn’t yet turned to fundraising at that point, Vasquez said.
Still, the event raised $14,000.
That’s when Vasquez said he turned the focus of the event toward raising funds that would benefit the athletic programs.
With that focused approach, the event raised approximately $50,000 in 2018, about $64,000 in 2019 and – after a hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic – nearly $75,000 in 2021.
“I think partly it’s because they know that it’s going to help our kids,” Vasquez said about why he thinks the event has been so successful.
“People love their sports here. And I think they see that we’re giving to every program.”
The money raised by the foundation is meted out through grant requests. Originally, those requests had to filter through the athletic director, however, that policy has changed and all coaches are encouraged to submit requests directly to the foundation.
Vasquez and the other committee members then review those requests and fund the grants.
“We’ve bought a lot of equipment for Doc (Athletic Trainer Lawrence Wood III), you know, things that he’s needed to get kids back up and going so to speak,” Vasquez said about some of the major grants that have been funded by the foundation.
In total, the foundation has funded 47 grants totaling $162,381.53 since its inception.
The foundation’s lone fundraiser is the annual meet and greet event.
This year’s Coaches Meet & Greet is slated for Saturday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Grand in Beeville.
The event, Vasquez said, has evolved over the years. Originally, the foundation brought in a guest speaker, but now the focus has turned toward the dinner and the live auction.
The live auction has had its moments of lively exchanges for some big-ticket items.
One of the most memorable of those exchanges came in 2019 when two bidders duked it out over the right to be a coach for a day for the Beeville Trojan football team.
Ultimately, the winning bid came in at $7,500.
“That was beyond my comprehension,” Vasquez said with a laugh.
Trojan coach Chris Soza, who had offered up the item to the foundation for the auction, quickly offered up a second coach for a day package, which was offered and sold to the other bidder for $5,000.
This year’s lots for the live auction include a myriad of autographed memorabilia, ticket packages to the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros and Corpus Christi Hooks, and a slew of other high-priced items.
Vasquez said the foundation has already raised more than $40,000 this year thanks to sponsorship sales.
He said he never sets a goal for the event, but that he does think reaching six figures could happen this year.
“You can’t thank the community enough,” said Vasquez, “because they’re the ones that make it happen.”
