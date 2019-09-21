The truth is out there

BEEVILLE – The stories continue to spread of a mysterious creature wandering the wilds of Bee County.
Balde Galvan, coordinator of this Sunday’s Bigfoot Forum, recalls one such story from a George West man.
“About three years ago, he was in the woods in George West, and he heard something in the area,” Galvan said. “He thought it was a deer.”
The man grabbed his phone and began recording.
“It wasn’t a deer but a juvenile Bigfoot at about five feet tall,” he said. “He showed it to his friends, and they ridiculed him.
“Because of that, he stopped showing it to people.”
This is often the case when people show their sightings to those who don’t believe, Galvan said. This is why he is hosting this forum, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the community center here.
“We have scientists and researchers coming in to talk to the people about the evidence they have collected,” he said.
Speakers, along with Galvan, are John Morley, with Texas Hominid Research, and Gabriel Guerrero, with South Texas Bigfoot Investigations.
The public also will have a chance to share their stories and present evidence.
“That is what this forum is for,” Galvan said. “This is a chance for people to tell their stories.”
Interest in these stories is growing with the younger generation too.
“There is so much stuff in the local media about Bigfoot,” he said. “Bigfoot is around here in Bee County. We also know he is here in the surrounding area.”
Galvan said the animal’s stealthy nature and speed make it difficult to see which leads so many to doubt its existence.
“This animal is so super smart,” he said. “You can see on people’s video; it is messing with their trail cameras.”
Those same cameras could hold the evidence though that researchers like Galvan need to prove its existence.
“There is no telling how many people have evidence on their trail cams they don’t want to share with anybody,” he said. “If they do have something, let us look at it.
“If Bigfoot is an unknown species of animal and someone could prove Bigfoot is real, they could name it whatever they want.”
What makes this area a home for Bigfoot, he said, are the creeks that run through here and the undeveloped countryside.
“Look at these big oak trees. That is an excellent place for them hide,” Galvan said
He shared another story from a Tuleta man who said he saw not one, but two, walking.
“The man had a pair of binoculars on his chest,” he said. The animals were gone before he got them to his eyes.
“He could not pick up the binoculars fast enough,” he said. “Some people spend a lifetime just trying to see one.”
But these are just a few of the stories Galvan has time to tell for now.
“I have heard of people sitting in deer blinds, and it would hit the back of their blind,” he said. “Bigfoot has been known to take a hunter’s deer after the deer is shot and is running through the woods.”
For those who doubt, there will be castings of footprints and evidence on display at the forum here. There is no charge for admittance.
“There are a lot of people who want to talk about what they saw,” Galvan said. “But they know people aren’t going to take them seriously.”
That, he said, is why he is holding this gathering.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221, or at media@mySouTex.com.