Dhaval Patel has worked tirelessly over the past several years to build his business and better his community.
Through his dozen community programs, Patel, who moved to the Coastal Bend nine years ago, has helped foster growth in the areas of education, economic livelihood, healthcare and sustainability.
Patel’s work with The Uncommon Market – which includes Coffee Barrel, Uncommon Table and Atomic Bakery – recently garnered some major national recognition during the Chase Sapphire Supports Restaurants Contest.
The national contest chose 20 winners from a field of nearly 2,500 nominated restaurants from across the United States.
Patel’s Uncommon Market was one of those 20 winners.
“This award is a testament that if we continue to work together as a community that we will uncommonly grow our impact, and it shows that we can overcome any hardships collectively – even pandemics,” Patel said.
Of the 20 winners, all of them except The Uncommon Market, are restaurants either in large markets or in suburbs of large markets, including multiple restaurants in New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles.
“It shows the rest of the United States that it doesn’t matter where you are, if you work with the community, you can achieve great positive outcomes that are going to be sustainable,” Patel said about the statement it makes that a restaurant in a small town like Beeville could earn this type of recognition.
“It puts Beeville, Bee County and South Texas in a really awesome spotlight.”
Patel said he stumbled upon the contest “purely by luck” when he was scrolling through his feed on one of his social media accounts.
He said he was skeptical at first, but quickly realized that the contest was almost a perfect fit for what he was trying to do with his businesses.
The contest, organized by Chase Sapphire and “The Infatuation” magazine, called for nominations of restaurants that displayed three main criteria: No. 1, a display of integrity, impact, and leadership in the community; No. 2, innovation/creativity during the pandemic; and No. 3, the nominator’s passion for the restaurant.
“The criteria that I saw for those who could be national winners seemed to match exactly what we’re doing,” Patel said.
“It’s almost like it was written for us.”
Beeville residents Joe White, Madeline Madden, Libby Spires and Maria Gomez nominated The Uncommon Market.
“The Coffee Barrel and Uncommon Table have brought a whole other level of culinary enjoyment and education into the community of Beeville/Bee County,” the nomination submission read. “Mr. Patel’s passion in life is to make improvements to his community (thankfully, it is Beeville/Bee County now) by motivating people through and about education, healthcare and socio-economic improvements.
“... Through the Coffee Barrel/Uncommon Table, Mr. Patel has been a positive influence in this community.
“... It has been a great reminder of what we are all capable of, if we just slow down and take a bit more time.”
The award also comes with a $50,000 grant.
Patel said he will use that grant for a celebration dinner with his employees and program partners, but that most of it will go toward helping grow his current programs as well as add other programs that fit with his mission.
“We’ll have a little fun. Do a little team dinner to celebrate,” he said. “But, the majority of that, is going to two things, one to grow the current 11 programs that we already have, and two, bring new programs in for our sustainability portfolio.”
The money is “nice,” Patel said, but that the most important thing that comes out of the win is the spotlight on the community.
And in Patel’s eyes, community equals family.
“My attitude toward our community is that you’re part of our family,” Patel said in an interview with Zagat. “I will get to know every single person by name and who they are. We’re not a fast food place. We’re not a big chain restaurant. We’re not an awesome restaurant that’s just a business transaction for people.
“We know people because we built that relationship with the community from day one.”
That commitment to his community was on full display during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when The Uncommon Market because a common stop for those who needed help finding eggs, which were routinely unavailable at nearly every supermarket across the region and the nation.
Patel teamed with other community members to purchase 12,000 dozen eggs and had a friend drive a U-Haul to Missouri to pick them out and bring them back to Beeville.
“I didn’t care what they charged,” Patel said during his interview with Zagat’s Chris Mohney. “We were going to pay them exactly what the cost was, and people could come and buy eggs.”
The award-winning Uncommon Market is open 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more on The Uncommon Market, the Coffee Barrel and Uncommon Table, visit the official Facebook page, @coffeebarrelbeeville.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•