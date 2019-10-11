Then there were two

BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College trustees have narrowed the field of applicants for president to a final two.
“Both of these applicants are strong candidates,” said Carroll Lohse, CBC board chairman. “I don’t think we are going to go wrong no matter which of the two we pick.
“Both of them are excellent candidates.”
Earlier this month, college trustees announced they had narrowed their list of 60 applicants to 11 and then to a final four.
The four applicants all were invited to come to the college for a tour and in-person interview with trustees.
The naming of these final two, Dr. Justin Hoggard and Dr. Stephen Dunnivant, means an additional interview — this time with the college’s faculty association this past Tuesday.
The forum is being done online but is not in a public meeting.
Afterward, Lohse said, it will be up to the association members if they want to make a recommendation.
“We gave them the opportunity to have this forum with the two candidates,” he said. “We didn’t say, ‘Meet with them and tell us this or that.’”
On Thursday evening, trustees will meet in public to name their lone finalist after an executive session at which the public will not be present.
“We have not picked one of the two yet,” he said. “After the interviews last time, the board members wanted time to mull it over and to have the opportunity to have that forum with the employees and see if they want to give us any input.”
It will then be at least 21 days, a required waiting period, before a contract can be offered to the finalist.
“Both of them told us they are working with their superiors at their colleges,” Lohse said.
“Each of their college presidents is wishing them the best of luck and know they want to advance and are behind them 100 percent.
“Both of them said if we want to get here in November, they could do that.”
Dunnivant
Dunnivant has more than 25 years of experience in higher education and regional economic development leadership. Currently, he serves as the dean of Business, Industry and Technology at Tallahassee Community College in Tallahassee, Florida.
Dunnivant previously served as dean of the Advanced Technology Center and Academic Chair at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida.
He earned a Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction at the University of West Florida in Pensacola, Florida, a Master of Arts in Education and Human Development from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Social Science from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, and an Associate of Arts in College Studies from Gulf Coast Community College in Panama City, Florida.
Hoggard
Hoggard is the current chief academic officer and dean of Instruction at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He has held teaching and numerous administrative roles at Three Rivers College over his nearly 20-year career serving higher learning institutions primarily in rural areas.
Hoggard is responsible for academic programming and workforce development at the Poplar Bluff campus as well as at Three Rivers College’s locations in Sikeston, Kennett and Dexter, Missouri.
He holds a Bachelor of Science in Social Science Education, a Master of Arts in History, a Specialist in Community College Teaching from Arkansas State University and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from William Woods University. Hoggard has recently been accepted as a peer reviewer for the Higher Learning Commission.
