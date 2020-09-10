Thief steals roadside jerky merchant’s signs

PETTUS – On most days, motorists traveling on U.S. Highway 181 in Pettus will notice orange signs with black stenciled letters, advertising honey and various types of jerky for sale in James Lynes’ trailer parked off North Street.
“There are lots of different people coming through, from different parts of the state,” he said of his customers over the last few years.
Lynes, a retired oilfield consultant who resides in Beeville, maintains his business simply to keep cabin fever from setting in.
“I can’t sit at home,” he said. “I have to get up and make a little money.”
But on Aug. 23, he encountered a setback. While walking along the roadway to gather up his four signs to go home, Lynes could not locate two of them.
“I thought they were blown over,” he said.
But soon, Lynes realized that someone had taken the signs.
