BEEVILLE — Burglars made off with equipment from a maintenance building at Coastal Bend College worth tens of thousands of dollars.
Chief Kevin Behr of the Coastal Bend College Police Department said the burglary was noticed at about 6 a.m. Thursday when employees arrived at the maintenance building.
It appeared that someone had opened a sliding window at the rear of the building and then opened a garage door.
Behr said employees had seen the window secured on Wednesday.
Several expensive pieces of equipment were missing, including an older model Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, two John Deere Gators, a commercial grade John Deere Zero-Turn mower and a golf cart.
Behr said the burglars must have had a trailer when they stole the items.
An investigation revealed that the thieves ransacked a desk in the building and that was where they found the keys to the equipment.
Behr is in charge of the investigation and he said he already is working on some leads.
If anyone has information on the theft, he or she can call Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers at (361) 362-0206 and provide that information.
Behr will be notified of the information and if it leads to an arrest in the case, the caller could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Callers do not have to identify themselves to be able to collect a cash reward.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.