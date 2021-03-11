More than 13,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in Bee County, according to Mike Willow of the county’s Emergency Management Agency.
Willow, during the Feb. 22 meeting of the Bee County Commissioners Court, said there are two vaccination hubs through the county and the Community Action Corporation of South Texas. Both have drawn crowds from all over the region. Even some out-of-state visitors have availed themselves of the vaccine in Beeville.
County Judge Trace Morrill spoke highly of the efforts of community members and personnel from the city’s police and fire departments, along with the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, who have been directing traffic to help keep the cars moving in an orderly fashion through the city. At one point during the meeting, the commissioners noted that a line of cars stretched down Houston Street from the vaccination site at Christus Spohn Hospital-Beeville past Minnesota Street – a distance of almost two miles.
“There’s a possibility Bee County has given out 10,000 dosages this week alone,” Willow said.
Commissioner Kristofer Linney mentioned that residents also can register to receive the vaccine at the Walmart, H-E-B and Walgreens stores in Beeville. Additional information is on those stores’ respective websites.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners discussed the county’s response to the winter storm that occurred during the week of Feb. 14. Morrill praised the way members of the community came together in a time of crisis, making particular mention of the Beeville Independent School District’s repurposing of school lunches to feed the community and Beeville’s First United Methodist Church establishment of a warming shelter.
In other business, commissioners discussed the fate of the building on St. Mary’s Street that houses the Bee County Elections Office. Morrill said the building seems to be structurally sound; there has been some flooding observed near doors, which could be related to the short overhang on the edges of the roof and the absence of rain gutters.
“We’re not sure what condition the building is in,” he said.
This is why a scope of work is being developed ahead of an engineer studying the structure.
Another building discussed by commissioners is a small cinder block structure located behind the former Bee County Jail at 202 E. Corpus Christi St. The building previously was used to store evidence for the sheriff’s office but it suffered a water leak and currently is not being used. The county is trying to determine a suitable use for the structure.