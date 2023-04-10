The Bee County Elections Administration Office will conduct three elections on May 6.
Pawnee ISD will hold a Bond Election for the issuance of $22,000,000 of bonds for a new high school and levying of a tax in payment thereof. Only registered voters in the Pawnee Independent School District will be eligible to vote in this election.
Alan R. Pilgrim is challenging Pete Martinez in the Beeville Independent School District Trustee Election; Sub-District I. Voters from Beeville ISD Sub-District I are eligible to vote in this election. The races for Trustee Sub-District II and the Trustee At-Large race are cancelled, as the candidates in those races were unchallenged. Edward Salazar, Sub-District II Trustee and Art Gamez, At-Large Trustee are duly elected.
Five Charter Amendments will be on the ballot for the voters in the City of Beeville Election. Council member races, Ward 1 and Ward 5, have been cancelled as the incumbent for Ward 1, Michael Willow II, and the incumbent for Ward 5, Brian Watson, were unchallenged. Registered voters in the City of Beeville are eligible to vote on the charter amendments.
Early voting will be conducted for these elections at the Elections Administration Office, 107 S. St. Mary’s St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m during the week of April 24 through April 25. On Monday and Tuesday, May 1 and May 2, . voters will be able to cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Election Day, May 6, voters in the Pawnee ISD precinct may vote in Pawnee at the Pawnee Engagement Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or at the Elections Office.
Beeville ISD and the City of Beeville Election Day voting will be held at the Elections Administration Office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The last day to register for these elections is April 6. Eligible voters may request applications for Ballot by Mail from the Elections Administration office.
For more information, visit the Bee County Elections office website or call 361-621-1519.
Information submitted by Laura Warnix, REO Elections Administrator