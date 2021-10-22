Three Beeville Independent School District campuses will each receive approximately $150,000 from a grant awarded to the region’s education service center.
The Region 2 Education Service Center was awarded $2.6 million as part of the Project Learn It Grant and will award each qualifying elementary school in the region approximately $150,000.
Beeville ISD’s HMD Early Childhood Center, FMC Elementary School and R.A. Hall Elementary School will receive funds from the federally-funded grant.
According to a release from the district, the purpose of the grant is to modernize elementary school libraries and provide a positive and engaging learning environment for students. This includes new architecture, murals, furniture, paint, technology, and other updates.
“We are extremely grateful to receive $2.6 million to support our library learning environments under our ‘Project Learn It’ grant. Creating new and positive atmospheres within our elementary school libraries will promote opportunities to enhance our students desire and interest to learn and develop their literacy skills,” said Esperanza Zendejas, the executive director of the Region 2 Education Service Center.
“The Education Service Center will work with the school districts to help design and promote new and exciting library environments for 54 elementary schools within our region. Helping districts foster the love of reading to their students by creating exciting places to read books is a major component of this grant. We look forward to working with all of our participating elementary schools on the uplifting of their campus libraries,” said Zendejas.
