Following the recent election, three new trustees have joined the Coastal Bend College Board of Trustees.
Newcomers Mercy Flynn, Sid Arismendez and Eloy Rodriguez were sworn into office during the board’s Nov. 17 special meeting. The three, who replace Dela Castillo, Bill Whitworth and Jeff Massengill, respectively, were victorious in the Nov. 3 general election.
College President Dr. Justin Hoggard said the election normally takes place in May, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 emergency.
The board did reorganize because, according to Chairman Carroll Lohse, its bylaws stipulate that officers are elected at the first regularly scheduled meeting after the election. Therefore, a chairman, vice chairman and secretary will be selected at the December meeting.
Once this occurs, the board will form the executive, finance, policy and student success committees. Lohse said these groups will include no more than three trustees so that they do not constitute a quorum.
“If the election had taken place in May, then the committee appointments would have taken place in the summer,” Hoggard said.