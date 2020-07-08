BEEVILLE – Three city residents have been charged following the execution of a search warrant at the Executive Inn motel in the 1600 block of North St. Mary’s Street here.
According to Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department, this was not the first time they had received reports of narcotics trafficking occurring in at least one of the guest rooms.
“Search warrants were obtained because of information that there were two additional rooms involved in this enterprise,” Bridge said.
Officers converged on the motel rooms June 26 at 8:37 p.m. They found 25.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, which the chief said has a street value locally of $2,500 to $3,000.
Arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of 4-200 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 were 49-year-old Gabriel Mingarez and 52-year-old Velma Rodriguez, both of Beeville. Abraham Anzaldua, 40, of Beeville was arrested and charged with possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1.
The three were transported to the Bee County Jail where, according to jail records, Mingarez was held on $20,000 bond while Rodriguez was held on $25,000 bond. Anzaldua’s bond was set at $6,000.
According to the Texas Penal Code, the charge against Mingarez and Rodriguez is considered a first-degree felony. If convicted, they face life, or five to 99 years, in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Anzaldua, if guilty, faces 180 days to two years in a state jail and a fine of up to $10,000.
