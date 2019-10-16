Tickets on sale for upcoming Friends of NRA banquet

BEEVILLE – Those who appreciate the Second Amendment will want to obtain tickets for the Oct. 24 Bee County Friends of the National Rifle Association event.
The banquet will raise funds for the Friends of the NRA, an organization that provides grant funds for shooting sports and programs organized by 4-H programs, Boy Scout organizations, Reserve Officer Training Corps programs in local schools, police departments and sheriff’s offices and other shooting-oriented programs throughout South Texas.
The grants are awarded to programs which promote, advance and encourage firearms, shooting sports, hunting safety and marksmanship programs along with respect to other subjects that are important to the well-being of the general public.
Funds raised through the popular banquets are used to conduct research in furthering charitable, education or scientific purposes within the meaning of section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, which includes charitable and educational activities, or foster national or international sports competition.
The event will feature raffles and live and silent auctions for those who attend.
Banquet organizers have said those who attend will have an opportunity to participate in raffles and auctions that will give them an opportunity to go home with some spectacular guns and related equipment.
The deadline for applying for the grants in 2020 is Nov. 14.
This will be the first year for a Friends of the NRA banquet to be held in Bee County. Local firearms enthusiasts have attended similar events in neighboring counties and have been trying to organize an event here for some time.
Americana Arms owner Jeff Massengill has been instrumental in bringing the local event this year.
He has been working with a small group of volunteers formed during a meeting held in June at his gun shop and with Tyler Ward, a representative of the national organization.
Tickets to the event are priced at $50 each, and tables may be reserved for $500. Table reservations will include seating for eight persons.
Table packages may be reserved by contacting Americana Arms at 361-362-3573 or by stopping by the gun shop. Tickets and table reservations also can be made on line at www.friendsofNRA.org.
In addition to the types of firearms that almost anyone would want to own, other items available for the raffles and auctions will include limited edition firearms, custom knives, NRA commissioned art, special merchandise for ladies and many items created especially for the association.
Massengill, who has attended the banquets in other counties, called them “a cool place to bring people of like minds together. And you get to slobber over lots of guns.”
The firearms being auctioned off will include handguns, rifles and shotguns with NRA logos engraved on them.
Organizers were told during the June meeting that the Friends of the NRA has provided more than 18,000 grants for programs that applied for the funds since the foundation was established in 1990.
Ed Griffin, who has helped to organize similar banquets in Falls City, said during the June meeting that the banquets held there have raised between $75,000 and $95,000 that the NRA awards to organizations through grants.
