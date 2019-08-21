TIF ends with board’s death

BEEVILLE – The city of Beeville’s tax increment finance district in the downtown area ceased to exist during a noon meeting at City Hall Monday.
City Manager Joe B. Montez said the city decided to shut down the program after two of the entities involved in financing, Bee County and the Beeville Independent School District, opted to drop out and asked the city to repay the a substantial portion of the taxes their entities had paid into the program.
The two entities had said the district, which had been financed by capturing property tax increases within the downtown area, had not been renewed when the agreement expired, and they wanted their money from that time until the present.
“It’s been a successful program, but the city decided to close out the program,” Montez said at the TIF meeting.
Those attending included County Commissioner Sammy Farias, downtown businessman Mark Parsons, attorney Martha Warner, businessman Gilbert Herrera and BISD Superintendent Marc Puig.
Montez said the unraveling of the district began after a newspaper article stated that the city would have to spend $25,000 to replace a broken post on the Depot Pavilion in the parking lot west of the 300 block of North Washington Street.
“I don’t know where they got that,” Montez said.
Montez had told the City Council that an engineering firm had quoted that price to him as an estimate of what they thought the cost would be.
The city has since opted to repair the structure itself and spend about $8,000 on material.
Montez also said the TIF had been extended 20 years in action taken in 2003. He said the city had been told by an attorney that the extension was legal.
Then, recently, the two entities involved in the TIF decided they wanted their money back from the time they said the agreement had expired.
“The entities want their money, and they deserve their money,” Montez said.
Montez provided those at the meeting with financial statements showing the TIF board members how the money was spent in recent years.
He also provided a report on how much money each entity had paid into the system since 2009-2010.
Montez said that all four entities involved in the district, the school district, the county, the Beeville Water Supply District, the city and Coastal Bend College, had contributed $1,000,108.16 to the program.
Money raised by the agreement was spent on improving downtown sidewalks, installing handicapped ramps at intersections, the construction of the pavilion and other projects.
“I think the money has been well spent,” Montez said.
Montez said $40,000 a year had been used recently to provide a gardener who maintains the parking lots and the trees and flowers in the planter areas around the downtown area.
The city manager called downtown Beeville the “heart of the community,” a place where he had worked shining shoes as a boy.
“You cannot let the heart of a community die,” Montez said. “If the heart dies, the community dies.”
Montez said the city would soon release a list of projects that need to be done in the downtown area. He said his intention was to seek grant money to pay for those projects.
“We’re just going to keep on moving,” Montez told the TIF board members.
Part of the plans for the future could involve creating another TIF district.
Parsons praised the job that the city’s Main Street Director, Michelle Clark Treviño, had done in downtown.
Puig agreed. Then he said that the BISD’s effort to beautify school campuses in the community would continue.
Montez said he will recommend to the City Council that the $160,000 that the city has paid into the TIF fund be put into a downtown improvement fund.
Then, when a motion was made and seconded to dissolve the TIF zone, all five board members voted in favor of it.
