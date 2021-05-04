The investigation continues into a blaze that damaged a house just outside Beeville.
Chief Bill Burris of the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department said crews responded to the fire at 128 Harrison Road just outside the city April 18, and that it appears the blaze ignited in a bedroom. The cause currently is listed as “undetermined.”
“We did rescue one subject who was under the trailer,” he said.
That man was transported via ambulance to Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville, Burris said.
Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones of the Bee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies are investigating the incident and that personnel from the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office in Austin were due to visit the scene April 22.
The incident on Harrison Road is not the only structure fire to which firefighters from Beeville have responded this month. On April 13, they responded to a blaze at 1310 West Bowie Street in Beeville. Burris said a cooking-related mishap may have caused the fire, which got into the range hood and spread into the home’s attic, but firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading before major damage occurred.
Because of its mutual aid agreement with Goliad County, Beeville firefighters responded April 18 to a structure fire that started in a game lodge just over the county line at 5611 Rock Hill Road northeast of Pettus. Burris said Beeville supplied a tanker, pumper and support vehicle. Other out-of-county fire departments that responded from Pettus, Normanna and Kenedy.
In addition to the structure fires, Burris said wildland fires in and around Bee County continue to be an ongoing concern for firefighters. On April 20, what started as someone burning brush quickly became a blaze that was blown into a neighbor’s property when the wind picked up. The flames damaged some storage trailers belonging to a nearby fireworks company.
While Bee County is not currently under a burn ban, Burris said one could be considered if significant rainfall does not come soon. Meanwhile, he urges caution for anyone conducting outdoor burning.
“Make sure it’s not going to be a windy day, start early in the morning and don’t leave the fire unattended,” he said. “If you’re burning in a barrel, make sure it has a mesh screen.”
A good strategy, the chief said, is to call the Bee County Sheriff’s Office prior to burning and notify them of the planned burn. Dispatchers can then advise callers of whether there are any red flag warnings or other prohibitions against burning that day.