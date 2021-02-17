Someone could anonymously earn up to $2,000 if they are the one who provides the tip that leads lawmen to those responsible for a sizable heist that included multiple firearms.
Bee County Sheriff Alden Southmayd said that sometime between Jan. 16-17, someone broke into a home west of Skidmore on County Road 513.
“Multiple firearms were taken to include collectible pistols, shotguns, rifles and assault rifles,” he said. “Brands of firearms included Browning, Marlin, Remington, Ruger, M1 Garand, Russain, Walther, DPMS and Palmetto State Armory.”
A total of 18 different guns were stolen along with up to 10,000 rounds of different types of ammunition, the sheriff said. The burglar also stole power tools, a TV and liquor.
Mike Showalter, the law enforcement coordinator for Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers, said that the organization usually gives rewards of up to $1,000 for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest. But given the potential danger posed by the amount of weapons stolen, the reward in this case is being doubled.
Those wishing to submit a Crime Stoppers tip never will be asked for their names. To submit a tip, call 361-362-0206 or visit coastalbendcrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip.”